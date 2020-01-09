The Witcher Showrunner Teases Jaskier’s Role in Season 2

The Witcher debuted on Netflix last month, and it appears to have been a big success for Netflix in every measurable way, bar critically, where the first season slightly underperformed. Naturally, Henry Cavill as Geralt stole the show, along with Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. That said, one of the more surprising standout performances was Joey Batey as Jaskier, the loveable and whimsical bard who takes a fancy to Geralt and the legendary stories that follow him. And if you’re a fan of the monster hunter side-kick, you’ll be happy to know he will play a meaty role in Season 2.

Speaking to The Witcher experts Redanian Intelligence, showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased fans of the show what to expect from Jaskier in Season 2, including more glimpses at his serious and vulnerable side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes! One of my favorite moments with Jaskier is from Episode 106, when he and Geralt are sitting on the cliff’s edge, and he says ‘I’m just thinking about what pleases me,’” said Hissrich when asked if she’s excited to explore the character’s more serious side. “You have this character who has quite literally attached himself to the coattails of our Witcher, in order to rustle up material for songs. But what happens instead is… he finds a friend. Jaskier starts to think about what he needs and wants in the world, and in season two, we’ll see him begin to discover it.”

From the sounds of it, Jaskier could very well play an even bigger role in the show than in the first season, which wouldn’t be very surprising given the overwhelmingly positive reception the bard, and Batey’s performance as the character, has received.

The Witcher is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, with Season 2 expected to arrive sometime in 2021. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the TV adaptation, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the show by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see more fo Jaskier in Season 2?