‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Reveals Two New Castings

Two new casting in Netflix’s The Witcher series have been revealed, courtesy of two new updates on Spotlight.com. Unfortunately, neither casting is for a major role, but it’s good to know two more faces that will be in the upcoming series.

First up, we have the casting of Blair Kincaid as Crach an Craite. For those that don’t know: Kincaid is best-known for his appearances in 2018’s Rough and Final Rose. His IMDB page makes no further references to his acting career behind these two films (and now The Witcher).

Interestingly, Gaia Mondadoir, an actress playing an undisclosed role in the show, recently shared a selfie with Kincaid, who apparently has already begun filming.

View this post on Instagram Back in London after an amazing time filming with some amazing people!🌺 A post shared by Gaia Mondadori (@gaiamondadori) on Feb 3, 2019 at 8:44am PST

As you can see, Kincaid is a pretty great choice for Crach an Craite, at least from a looks perspective. Crach an Craite, also known as the Wild Boar of the Sea, was a nephew of King Bran Tuirseach of Skellige and was mentored by Eist Tuirseach, his other uncle.

Early in his life, he was notably a contender for the hand of Princess Pavetta of Cintra, however, nothing ever came of this. However, after King Bran passed the throne to Eist Tuirseach, Crach became Jarl of Skellige and main commander of the military forces. He even notably had a brief affair with Yennefer, and is said to have remained fond of her afterward, which is why he helped her in the search of Vilgefortz.

The character is known for his fiery temper and, well, being kind of a glutton. Of course, he is also known for his strength.

If you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you would have seen Crach an Craite, who had a considerably sized role in the game when the player goes to Skellige.

Meanwhile, the other casting is of Ossian Perret in an undisclosed role. Perret’s IMDB lists two previous roles of Corrin in the TV show Sanctuary and Paul in Grantchester. What role Perret could be playing in The Witcher, is anyone’s best guess.

The Witcher is poised to release via Netflix sometime later this year. As of right only a single season with an eight episode run has been announced, but according to a recent report, Netflix is very happy with the series and is already looking to order more seasons.

