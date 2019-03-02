‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Reveals Two New Castings

Thanks to the sleuths over at r/netflixwitcher, we know have confirmation of two more castings in Netflix’s The Witcher series: Gaia Mondadori as Pavetta and Lucas Englander as Chireadan.

Confirmation of Mondadori’s involvement comes way of her CV page, and according to said page, The Witcher will be her first TV credit. Up until now, the actress has largely trekked in theatre performance.

For those that don’t know: Pavetta Fiona Elen is the granddaugher of Queen Adalia, the daughter of Queen Calanthe and King Roegner of Ebbing, and the mother of Ciri, the show’s secondary protagonist.

The series’ wiki page adds the following about the character:

“Pavetta was unlike her mother in that she preferred quiet activities and being alone. In particular, the young princess loved to read poetry and listen to music. Calanthe, however, thought these activities would weaken her daughter’s health and subsequently tried to drag her out to do other things, though Pavetta would try to find a way to sneak off during them to go read.”

Meanwhile, confirmation of Englander’s involvement also comes courtesy of the actor’s CV page, which lists multiple TV and film credits.

In the series, Chireadaen likely refers to an Elf who appears during The Last Wish short story, which is notably when Geralt and Yen meet for the very first time.

Netflix’s The Witcher series is poised to release sometime this year, though when exactly hasn’t been divulged. It appears shooting for the first season, which will be eight episodes, is still ongoing, so it may be a little bit until we hear more about the TV adaptation.

In the meanwhile, for more coverage on the upcoming Netflix series, click here.

