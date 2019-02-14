‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Script Leaks as Fans Try to Decode It

While news has been quiet on the Netflix The Witcher series front, fans of the franchise have been desperately trying to find anything and everything that could clue them in on what to expect. One keen-eyed fan was managed to snag an image of the show’s alleged script and now everyone’s desperately trying to decode it.

Highlighted in red, fans of The Witcher subreddit are trying to make sense of a very blurry script image. User ‘Shikate’ thinks they’ve figured out some of it, though the image and the red really don’t help for clarification:

You’re a hundred ___ sight, are ___ but if a ___ that ___ thing when happens is ___

___ around, eyeing the ___ with uncertainty.

Aye, it sells ___

___ Hey, ___

You’re saying they believe that there’s no such thing as death?

Not entirely, child. You don’t sell a ___ thing as you ___ of she sold. For ___ the ___ of life or death are ___ in gold are merely ways of reading between lines.

___ NIGHT

___ with ___ the pack of ___ to the city.

In the foreground could lie ___ he stands and ___ he is supply, his curiosity rising. He turns back to his mother, ___

As another user pointed out, decrypting the script itself is all well and good by the characters’ names are what helps provide the much needed context. Sure, we could all just wait until the show comes out but you’ve got to admit – it’s a bit fun playing detective.

The 8-episode long series is still without a release date, though we do know that it will be releasing later this year as long as the show doesn’t run into any major production roadblocks. With the team already on their second location, it seems that everything is running smoothly thus far.

Thoughts on the latest script decryption? Spot anything that may have been missed previously? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your Witcher-related thoughts, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!