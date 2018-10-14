‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Talks About Dealing With Haters

The cast for Netflix’s The Witcher series major roles has been revealed, and most fans seem pretty content with the choices. But not all fans. A considerable minority of Witcher faithful have been expressing their dissatisfaction across the Internet, particularly about certain castings, such as Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

That said, showrunner on the project, Lauren Hissrich, isn’t letting the new wave of backlash and hate phase her. In fact, she recently opened up about it via a Twitter thread this morning.

Hi. Good question. I’d be lying to say it doesn’t impact me at times — I’m an actual human being! I’ve spent a year pouring my whole heart into this project, so when comments get personal and vicious, it can feel overwhelming. But — it’s not all hate. That’s important to know. //t.co/zKB4Se7Fev — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 14, 2018

The majority of comments are positive. Those that aren’t are civil, offering opinions, asking for dialogue, trying to understand decisions. (And they will! Nothing is arbitrary on this show.) Here’s the truth: real fans don’t make threats over a piece of news. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 14, 2018

Those people, I let go. They’re welcome to opinions, but I don’t let them get in our way. My commitment to bringing this rich, fun, dark, culturally-diverse, life-lesson-fillled fantasy world to a greater audience, is stronger than my desire not to be yelled at on the internet. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 14, 2018

At the end of the day, I’m making a tv show, with an incredible group of people, who are also dedicating their time and pouring their hearts into this world. We’re thrilled. And we believe our audience will be too, when they watch it and understand that everything has a purpose. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 14, 2018

Hang in there. Have faith. Don’t let it break your heart. Just remember — nothing can take the excitement for this show away from me, or you. And with that — I’m off for a bit! Time to go make this thing!! ♥️⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 14, 2018

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Hissrich has had to ride a wave of backlash. Basically since the project was announced she’s been under intense microscopic observation, and has had to deal with more than her fair share of upset fans, criticism, and even harassment, especially when there was word floating around that Netflix had cast a non-white actress to play Ciri, something that wind up not even true.

Netflix’s The Witcher series currently doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to hit sometime next year.