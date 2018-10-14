Gaming

‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Showrunner Talks About Dealing With Haters

The cast for Netflix’s The Witcher series major roles has been revealed, and most fans seem pretty […]

By

The cast for Netflix’s The Witcher series major roles has been revealed, and most fans seem pretty content with the choices. But not all fans. A considerable minority of Witcher faithful have been expressing their dissatisfaction across the Internet, particularly about certain castings, such as Anya Chalotra as Yennefer.

That said, showrunner on the project, Lauren Hissrich, isn’t letting the new wave of backlash and hate phase her. In fact, she recently opened up about it via a Twitter thread this morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, this isn’t the first time Hissrich has had to ride a wave of backlash. Basically since the project was announced she’s been under intense microscopic observation, and has had to deal with more than her fair share of upset fans, criticism, and even harassment, especially when there was word floating around that Netflix had cast a non-white actress to play Ciri, something that wind up not even true.

Netflix’s The Witcher series currently doesn’t have a release date, but it is expected to hit sometime next year.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts