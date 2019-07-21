Are Vesemir and Eskel In Netflix’s The Witcher?

This week during a special San Diego Comic-Con panel, Netflix revealed the first ever trailer of The Witcher, which features Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Triss Merigold, and other familiar faces. However, there’s plenty of characters who weren’t featured, such as Vesemir and Eskel, prompting fans to ask if they are in the show’s first season. Well, it looks like Vesemir will be, but it looks like Eskel didn’t make the cut.

Interacting with fans on Twitter, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich hinted at Vesemir making at least an appearance, however, she declined to divulge anything official. Meanwhile, her response to a fan asking about Eskel seemed to suggest he may show up in the future, but won’t make an appearance during the show’s debut season.

… I mean… how do I say this… — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

I have so many favorite characters too. God willing, we see them all in seasons to come @netflix?> — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 19, 2019

As you can see, there’s no confirmation of either character, but Hissrich does confirm that there will at least be other witchers/Kaer Morhen.

For those that don’t know: Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher at Kaer Morhen, and a father figure to Geralt. Each winter he spends his time in the fortress, but in the spring he hits the road and does what witchers do, because despite his age, he’s robust and an excellent monster slayer.

Meanwhile, Eskel is described as a calm and reasonable witcher, who has been a friend of Geralt since his youth. Eskel was raised alongside Geralt at Kaer Morhen and participated in the trails with him as well. He’s believed to have at least as much magical power as Geralt, possibly more, or at least this is what Triss claims.

The Witcher is poised to release sometime in late 2019. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated show, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.