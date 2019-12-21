The Witcher Season 1 Ending Explained

Netflix’s The Witcher is finally available for all to binge to their heart’s content, and now that people have seen what this amazing world has to offer, it’s time to dive into the final episode of the show and where it leaves our favorite main characters. Now, obviously, big-time spoilers are incoming for the very last episode of The Witcher, so if you haven’t had a chance to see it yet make sure to check back when you have. That said, if you have seen it or don’t mind some spoilers, feel free to recap with us and make sure to let us know what you thought of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri’s debut adventure in the comments. Spoilers incoming so you’ve been warned.

Alright, so in the final episode, we see the Battle of Sodden Hill, as the rebel mages look to put a stop to Nilfgaard’s conquering wave and hold up in the old fortress. Yennefer (much to her disdain) is one of the mages who is attempting to thwart Nilfgaard, and for a while, the mages hold their own. Eventually thanks to Fringilla they are overwhelmed, but as the fight starts to overtake the mages Tissaia tells Yennefer to let the chaos out, finally giving her the clearance to not put control over power.

At this point, Yennefer absorbs all the fire that is consuming the fortress around her into her hands, which she then unleashes in an epic wave that obliterates Nilfgaard’s army and everything else in its path. After the blaze, Tissaia, who was protected from the blast, cries out for Yennefer, but we don’t see her.

We then also see Geralt screaming out for Yennefer in some sort of dream-like vision, and apparently Ciri hears this as well, as she heads towards Sodden Hill.

Thing is she leaves right before Gealt is brought to the house she was staying at, and when he hears a young girl ran towards Sodden he runs after her.

That paves the way for something fans have waited all season long for, which is the meeting between Geralt and Ciri, who runs into his arms. After she looks up, she asks “who’s Yennefer?”, and then the screen cuts to black.

So, Yennefer’s survival is a question and Geralt and Ciri finally meet. That said, there are still lots of questions, including where Jaskier is, where is Roach, and what’s going on with Ciri’s new powers. Season 2 can’t get here soon enough.

