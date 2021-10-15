The Witcher Season 2 Ciri Poster Revealed

Netflix released another poster for The Witcher Season 2 this week with this latest one focusing on Ciri, the character who served as one of the protagonists from the first season. This latest poster followed the same formula as the other two that started with Geralt and then featured Yennefer by saying Ciri is “Destined to Fight.” All of these posters have been released as Netflix continues to build up to the release of Season 2 on December 17th.

The poster below shows Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla in Season 2, but those who’ve consumed any kind of Witcher content before be it the books, games, or Season 1 of the show will know her better simply as Ciri. The character made major appearances in the first season as one of the three characters the show’s story followed, though it wasn’t revealed until the end of the season that the three stories were taking place at different points in time.

Forced to flee. Destined to fight. The Witcher Season 2 debuts December 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/63MzEOtdUE — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 15, 2021

Throughout the first season, it became evident (for those unfamiliar with the story before) that Geralt and Ciri were forever connected due to Geralt’s invoking of the Law of Surprise. Only during the final moments of Season 1, however, did the two actually meet up with each other, an encounter that left us with the cliffhanger leading up to the release of Season 2.

Judging from the poster Netflix released, we’ll see Ciri take on a much more active role in Season 2. With this poster, Geralt’s, and Yennefer’s all released now, that completes the trifecta of the first season of The Witcher. There are still plenty more characters that could be featured, however, but if the poster reveals were to stop somewhere, it’d probably be here now that all three characters have been featured.

Several previews of the second season of The Witcher have already been shared, some of which featured Ciri herself. The character was also referenced in the plot summary of the second season which can be found below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads a Season 2 synopsis. “While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to release on December 17th.