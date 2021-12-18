The Witcher Season 2 Ending Explained

The Witcher season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and there are quite a few fans of the show that have already finished the season or are pretty close to completion. For those who have finished, that last episode and the episode’s final scenes introduce quite a bit to the world and set up new characters and arcs for what is to come in season 3. That’s why as part of our Witcher CRAM we here at ComicBook are here to break down everything that happened in those final scenes and explain what it all means, who these people are, and how it sets up season 3. Beware though, spoilers are incoming, so if you haven’t finished the series yet you might want to avoid this until later.

Alright, last chance. We good? Good. The final big battle of season 2 happens in Kaer Morhen after Ciri is taken over by a powerful sorceress named Voleth Meir, who was sealed away by Witchers long ago but is now free. She manages to kill several Witchers before being discovered, and Geralt, Vesemir, Lambert, Coen, Yennefer, and Jaskier work to find a way to save Ciri and get the witch out of her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This leads to more Witchers dying after Voleth Meir shattered the Medallion Tree to reveal it was really a monolith, and she opens a portal and brings over three Basilisks to fight Geralt and the Witchers. Eventually, Yennefer absorbs Voleth Meir into her and frees Ciri temporarily, and then they use Ciri’s abilities to push Meir through the portal, but they also go with her. Meir then connects to an incoming force on horseback, and yes, this is none other than the Wild Hunt. They are riding towards Ciri, Yennefer, and Geralt, telling Ciri to come home and come with them. Before they catch up Ciri transports the three back to their world, and then Yennefer soon realizes her magic and link to chaos has returned.

After the battle at Kaer Morhen, we head over to a conversation between the Brotherhood of Sorcerers, and that includes the debut of Maeve. They put a bounty on Ciri and anyone who protects her, and then we move over to Rience who has a small scene with Lydia, and he will now have some influence in Vilgefortz’s camp.

Then we move over to the Elves, and Francesca wants justice after her baby was killed. She and the elves avenged that death by taking away the babies of the humans around them in Redania. They are at a camp when the soldiers bring in Istredd, and Francesca isn’t keen on listening to him until he says the words Hen Ikeir, which refers to the Elder Blood. Francesca says this could be the one to save them as described in the prophecy of Ithlinne.

The owl we’ve seen throughout the series has been taking note of all of this, and we next see the owl in the room of Dijkstra, and as he talks the owl transforms into Philippa Eilhart. She fills him in on what’s going on, and he says “Bring me the bard, it’s about time he paid back his benefactor”, setting up a storyline with Jaskier in season 3.

Then we move back to Kaer Morhen, and Geralt says he doesn’t forgive Yennefer for trying to turn Ciri over to Voleth Meir. She knows she hurt him and wishes they could begin again, and despite his anger, he asks her to help train Ciri to control her powers, as she is the only one who has been able to help her in that regard so far. Yennefer agrees and trusts no one else to do the job, and so we will see more of them together next season.

Geralt then talks about how Villentretenmerth told them they were made for each other and says “but nothing would come of it because destiny alone is insufficient. Something more is needed. She is something more.”

We then see Ciri, who says “every time I think I can move forward, there’s this force bringing me back into darkness. I’m just tired Geralt”. He says he’s tired too, but life goes on. Geralt says “Us three, we’ll help each other. What is destined cannot be avoided.” Yennefer adds “And it shouldn’t be.”

Geralt says “I believe I know what Voleth Meir wanted from you. She’s been here since the conjunction, and we always assumed she was from another sphere”. Ciri asks “Is that where I transported us, another sphere?” Geralt says “Those monoliths you shattered, the ones you pull monsters from, those can be openings to other spheres. She wants you to go home. You are the key to her future. The thing I can’t figure out is when Nilfgard realize that you were the key to theirs? They knew before anyone else. How do they know the truth about you Ciri?”

The last part of the puzzle comes next, as we finally meet Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, otherwise known as the White Flame. He’s being brought up to speed by Cahir and Fringilla, but then says he can no longer count on either of them to fulfill their mission, and he reveals he is the one that had the elven baby killed and kickstarted the war. He then says his ultimate mission, which they weren’t helping him with, was to find his daughter, and he turns around to reveal that he is actually Duny, who was married to Pavetta and together were Ciri’s parents before Geralt rescued them back in Cintra and claimed the Law of Surprise from them season 1.

Yeah, that was one packed ending, but there it is, and it sets up an awful lot for season 3.

Are you excited for season 3 and what did you think of season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!