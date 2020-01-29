The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Adds Pair of Prominent Directors

According to a new report, Netflix’s The Witcher is bringing on at least two new directors for Season 2 who will oversee an unspecified number of episodes. The report comes way of The Witcher experts over at Redanian Intelligence, who have proven very reliable in the past. According to the outlet, both Edward Bazalgette and Sarah O’Gorman have been tapped by Netflix for Season 2. As you may know, neither featured in Season 1, and presumably this confirms that two directors from Season 1 won’t be returning in order to make room for them.

For those that don’t know: Edward Bazalgette is a BAFTA nominated director who’s had his hands in many television series since the early 2000s. His most notable works include Doctor Who (2015-2016), Poldark, and The Last Kingdom. Meanwhile, Sarah O’Gorman is best-known for Cursed, Jamestown, and No Offence.

Both directors have ample experience, and both should bring something new to the second season. However, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it’s not official information.

The Witcher is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

“The Witcher isn’t perfect, as the story can drag a bit, but that’s not nearly enough to outweigh everything the show does right,” reads a snippet from our official review of the show’s first season. “Witcher brings the world’s rich characters, sharp wit, and stylish action to life in a truly delightful way, and whether you’re a fan of the novels or the games, you’re going to find something to love. The show has some big hype to live up to, but we think it’s off to a magnificent start.”

