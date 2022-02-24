The Witcher Season 3 Reportedly Introducing Fan-Favorite Character

According to a new report, The Witcher Season 3 is set to introduce a fan-favorite character. The third season of the Netflix show is currently in pre-production and set to begin filming soon. As this transition unfolds, reports about the show’s third season are starting to surface, including reports about new castings for new characters. To this end, a new report from Redanian Intelligence claims that Milva, also known as Maria Barring, is being introduced to the show.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Milva will be a reoccurring character who will, at the very least, cross paths with Geralt towards the end of the season to assist the monster hunter with a “dire situation.” The outlet notes the casting has been hidden behind the codename “Marylebone,” which has the following description to provide interested acting talent with an idea on what the role will entail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marylebone possesses not only a razor-sharp wit but a quick blade as well. Her age belies her experience, for she has been forced to mature quickly and learn to survive in a cruel world,” reads the alleged character description.

As Redanian Intelligence notes, this character description raises a red flag as it makes no mention or archery, which the character is known for. That said, and as additionally noted, this could be a red herring.

If Milva does show up in the show, it will be the character’s first appearance beyond the books, as while she’s mentioned in the first Witcher game, and on a Gwent card in The Witcher 3, she doesn’t appear in any of the games. She is a prominent character in The Witcher universe though.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as none of this is official. It’s all unofficial and it’s all subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Netflix, nor anyone involved with the show, has commented on this report and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

The Witcher Season 1 and The Witcher Season 2 are currently streaming via Netflix and Netflix only. There’s no word when Season 3 will release. For more coverage on the hit Netflix show — including not just all of the latest unofficial reports, rumors, leaks, and speculation, but all of the latest official news as well — click here.