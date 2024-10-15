The Witcher Season 4 Character Recast, Two More Returning

The Witcher’s fourth season will feature some familiar faces but will also bring in several new additions, and a new report has revealed one character will return but will be recast. Redanian Intelligence is reporting that while Geralt’s mentor Vesemir will be returning in season 4, actor Kim Bodnia won’t be reprising that role on the show. It’s not known yet who will step into the Vesemir part, but we do know that two other actors from previous seasons will be returning to the fold in season 4. Fellow Witchers Lambert and Coen will be back for next season, and it will be Paul Bullion and Zates Atour reprising their roles when the series hits the screen once more.

Brothers In Arms

Bodnia made his Witcher TV debut in season 2, which brought Geralt and Ciri into contact with many of Geralt’s fellow Witchers. That included Vesemir, who is a pivotal character in Geralt’s history and present life in both the books and the games. Bodnia didn’t get a ton of screen time in the role, but he was excellent in the part, and it will be a shame to see him depart the series. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about who is playing the role from here on out sooner than later.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Vesemir is attached to Geralt and The School of the Wolf in a truly significant way, as Vesemir was actually present at the building of Kaer Morhen. Fans of the show first get to see Kaer Morhen in season 2, and Vesemir is pretty attached to the place, as he was there at its peak and also there when it all came crumbling down. Kaer Morhen was attacked by an angry mob who had turned against The Witchers who had once protected it, and some of that was for a good reason. That also led to Vesemir taking a young Geralt under his wing, and all of that was covered in Netflix’s excellent The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Lambert and Coen

Lambert and Coen are also joining in on the fun in season 4, and it will be great to see both get some additional screen time. Lambert was featured more heavily in storylines with Ciri during previous seasons as Ciri honed her skills as a warrior at Kaer Morhen. The same goes for Coen, who also helped train Ciri at Kaer Morhen during her time there with Geralt, but in both cases, opinions towards Ciri have surely changed since then.

That’s because after being possessed by Voleth Meir, Ciri murdered several of their brothers at Kaer Morhen, and the basilisks she unleashed would claim even more Witcher lives. While Yennefer would help free Ciri from Meir’s control, we are likely to get some insight into how they see Ciri these days now that some time has passed, though it’s not clear if Ciri will actually encounter them since she is with the Rats for parts of the season.

The Witcher season 4 will feature Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia, and the cast will bring back Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) in their respective roles for the final two seasons. The Witcher will end its run with season 5, and after season 4 finishes production, there will be a four-month break before work begins on season 5.

