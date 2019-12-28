The Witcher Showrunner Breaks Down Hilarious Geralt and Yennefer Love Scene

After watching season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, you can easily see the chemistry between Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, a relationship that is pretty much a rollercoaster ride for both characters. There are plenty of highlights between the two, but one of the biggest ones is a love scene between the two in episode 5 that is not anything like you might expect. We had the chance to talk to Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich all about season 1, including this amazing scene, which throws all your expectations of a love scene out the window by pairing it with this lighthearted upbeat musical accompaniment, which occurs right after a tense battle that both characters barely survived, and it’s that balance of tension and humor that makes the show work.

“Yeah. I’m so glad that you brought up that scene because the music in that scene is everything,” Hissrich said. “Our composers, Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, are amazing, and that was actually their pitch to take that scene and to underscore it with something a little more playful as opposed to what you think you’re going to get is something deeply dramatic. These are our two characters making love for the first time. Nope, Nope. It’s fun. It’s hilarious. It is an outlet for both of them in that moment, and it is unexpected. But that’s the beginning of what we learn is a very tumultuous and passionate relationship in the future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s something that we obviously always write into the scripts,” Hissrich said. “We try to balance the tones really well between drama and humor, but I love that example because it shows that what our priority is in writing is supported by all parts of the process. By decisions that the actors make, by decisions that the directors make, or a cameraman makes, or honestly the composers make. It really is a group effort in trying to nail that tone in the right way.”

Things didn’t leave off in a great place for Yennefer, so we definitely want to know what happens next in their ongoing story in season 2.

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below, and you can check out my full review right here!

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!