The Witcher's Geralt Gets a Perfect Animal Crossing Recreation

If you've even passively paid attention to pop culture in recent months, you've probably seen two video game-related things pop up quite a lot -- The Witcher and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The live-action series became a pretty popular binge-watch since it was released last December, while Animal Crossing has consumed many people's lives amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. If you've ever wanted to represent your love for the two properties in one place, you're in luck. A post from Reddit user coolbeanz200 recently recreated the armor worn by the live-action Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) into the world of Animal Crossing. The photo comes complete with a Design ID code, which allows you to add it to your own New Horizons experience.

The recreation is pretty adorable and well-done, and even comes complete with Geralt's slightly-smiley sword. The outfit will allow you to channel your love for The Witcher into New Horizons, while you spend your time waiting for the debut of the show's second season.

"With any job, there is the experience of writing it, and then we shoot it," showrunner Lauren Hissrich said in a recent interview. "Sometimes when you’re shooting something, you’ll be like, 'Oh, wow, I am way too clever when I write. I’m trying to do little jokes, and I just need to let the words be themselves and stop trying to be so clever.' Then, you get into post-production and you’re like, 'Wow, okay, not only am I trying to be too clever, but I’m also trying to be way too long-winded.' You learn by doing and you learn from the rhythm of your own show. That’s the important thing, every show has its own rhythm. Every show has its own internal ecosystem, of what works and what doesn’t work. We took a lot of lessons out of Season 1. For me, personally, I took a lot of creative lessons. This was my first time doing this job, as a showrunner, and it was daunting. This is a really big show to cut my teeth on. But what I brought into it was a certain amount of, 'Okay, I’m here, let’s get this done.' So, I personally feel like I’ve learned a lot and, creatively, I feel like I have a better understanding of what worked and what didn’t work, from the script."

"We also have a better idea of what’s working on set," Hissrich continued. "Scheduling is a lot easier. We’re returning to similar locations, and we have some sets already built and costumes design. It feels more like putting on a comfortable pair of slippers, as opposed to a new pair of shoes. There’s something about returning to the family that we’re all really excited to do."

Season 1 of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.