‘The Witcher’s’ Triss Re-Imagined In ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Thanks to This Cosplay

With casting news for Netflix’s The Witcher series still up for grabs and no particular actress nailed down for the stunningly enticing Triss Merigold, we’re just going to have to show our appreciation for the character in a different way! And what better way to do just that than to celebrate the beautiful Triss as she could appear in CD Projekt RED’s other big RPG series with this amazing Cyberpunk 2077 crossover cosplay!

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and you may recognize her from our previous “Lusty Argonian” cosplay feature from the Elder Scrolls franchise.This time she’s taking on the CD Projekt RED universe with The Witcher, but with a Cyberpunk 2077 twist.

Elana also did her own spin on Ciri in the Cyberpunk universe as well, which you can be see over on her Facebook page here. In the books, Ciri was much younger than many realise and though the outfit of choice is on the sexier side of the cosplay spectrum, the face still retains that innocence of the novel’s character. Plus, Ciri with a gun — how cool would that be?

Unfamiliar with the legend behind Triss Merigold? According to the game’s wikipedia:

