The Witcher TTRPG: Couriers, Scouts, and Smugglers Get the Spotlight in New Free DLC

It's been a packed month for The Witcher franchise, as not only did we get The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix but we also got the next-gen upgrade for The Witcher: The Wild Hunt. To complete the trio we now have some awesome DLC for The Witcher: TTRPG, and even better is the fact that it's absolutely free to download. The DLC is titled Siriol's Handbook: Travelers on the Road, and brings stat blocks for Couriers, Scouts, and Smugglers into the game. If you want to add it to your game (and why wouldn't you), you can download it right here from R. Talsorian Games.

The official description reads "Siriol de Arian returns, this time to discuss and share details not on monsters but on fellow travelers an adventurous party might encounter on the road! Siriol's Handbook: Travelers on the Road adds stat blocks for Couriers, Scouts, and Smugglers to your The Witcher TTRPG game!"

In addition to standard stat blocks, each role also features unique abilities and three quests to jump into. The Courier's unique abilities include Head of Gold and Arse of Iron, and Head of Gold allows you the perk of not having to carry any physical evidence of secret correspondences as well as a +3 resistance to Coercion and Courage checks. Arse of Iron makes it so you don't have to take the -2 Control check penalty for riding bareback and you can go for 3 days without sleep before taking the -3 sleep deprived penalty.

The Scout's unique abilities include Bloodhound, which lets you roll a Wilderness Survival check to track a target, and you get a +5 bonus to that roll. Broadhead Arrows gives you access to 10 Broadhead Arrows that will leave your targets bleeding, and using one of these arrows nets you a 100% to get that Bleeding Condition.

Smugglers have the Talented Concealer ability, which lets them conceal objects on their person, and they also get a +2 bonus to Sleight of Hand checks when trying to conceal items with a weight of 1kg or lower. Their other ability is Practiced Paranoia. If they fail an Awareness check to spot a trap or ambush, they still get a +2 bonus to any skill checks made to avoid the trap, and if it's an ambush they lower the enemies bonus from +5 to +3.

