The Witcher TTRPG Reveals New Details on The Manitcore School in Free DLC

The Witcher TTRPG from R. Talsorian Games allows players to walk in the shoes of Witchers and immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind world. R. Talsorian Games didn’t want to stop at recreating the world from the novels and games though, and that’s why they worked with CD Projekt Red to introduce new lore and concepts to the Witcher world, including stories involving the first Witchers and history surrounding the origin of the Witcher schools. Now they’ve taken that a step further, revealing a new piece of content titled The Manticore School, and the best part is it’s completely free!

The Schools of the Wolf, the Cat, and the Griffin are more well known, though there are also the Schools of the Bear, Viper, Manticore, and Crane. The Manticore School is one that is referenced but is not fleshed out in previous material, but that’s all changed, as this supplement dives into how the School came into existence, its leaders, their territory, weapons of choice, mutations, and more, including how the School fell.

Those who align with the Manticore School will gain the Shieldmaster ability, as Witchers of this school are primarily defenders, and thus use special shields. Their mastery of shields allows them to take no penalty when parrying with a shield or when needing to stow it away, and they can also use their shield hands to drink potions, throw bombs, and cast signs.

The School of the Manticore was sort of an offshoot of the Viper School, as Iwan would gather those who didn’t share the Viper’s ideals and head towards a fortress in the Tir Tochair Mountains. They would become wanderers mostly, as they were not part of the land division between the other Schools. You can check out the full PDF here.

Those looking to add more to their games can also check out A Witcher’s Journal, and you can find the official description below.

“Take a glimpse into the Golden Age of Witchers, when monsters roamed the world and you could hardly travel into the next town without running into a cyclops or a foglet! Through the journal of the founder of the Griffin School of Witchers, Erland of Larvik, you’ll encounter many new monsters; some of which haven’t been seen in generations.

A Witcher’s Journal is a supplement for the Witcher Pen & Paper RPG which gives you a number of new monsters and intriguing plot hooks to use in your game as well as new lore and an in-depth investigation system.”

What do you think of The Manticore School DLC?