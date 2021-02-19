The Witcher: Witch’s Lament Series Revealed

✖

Those who have been reading The Witcher: Fading Memories know how authentic Dark Horse Comics' Witcher series feels in relation to the games and the overall Witcher world, and the good news is we're getting even more Witcher goodness later this year. Dark Horse Comics has announced a new Witcher mini-series titled The Witcher: Witch's Lament, and CD Projekt Red writer and narrative manager Bartosz Sztybor is once again at the helm. He will be joined by artist Vanesa R. del Rey, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Aditya Bidikar for the new mini-series, which will run for four issues starting in May.

Witch's Lament will once more follow Geralt on his monster-hunting adventures, but after his latest successful hunt, Geralt will discover there was far more to it than he suspected. A witch is captured and burned at the stake, and afterward, Geralt can't stop seeing haunting images of her death. Those images also include a warning that draws him into a greater mystery surrounding the people he was working for, why she was being hunted in the first place, and her tragic death, and he's going to have to get to the bottom of it all.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

The Witcher: Witch's Lament will kick off on May 26th, and you can check out the new cover for the series and the official description below.

"The Witcher: Witch’s Lament follows famed witcher Geralt after a routine hunt. But when the captured witch is burned at the stake, Geralt is haunted by images of her death, and a harrowing warning begins to take shape. Soon, Geralt finds himself drawn into the mystery surrounding this heinous persecution."

If you want more rich Witcher storytelling, you can pick up The Witcher: Fading Memories Vol. 1 this August, and you can find the official description below.

"As Geralt explores new career possibilities, he receives a request from the mayoress of Towitz--a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets. Upon accepting the work, Geralt's thrust into the mysterious past of a mourning mother and her now abducted son. Caught between the townsfolks' recollections of the kidnapping and a slew of disturbing visions, Geralt must face the approaching danger with his own intuition.

Created in close collaboration with the studio behind the games! Collects issues #1-#4 of the Dark Horse Comics series The Witcher: Fading Memories."

Are you excited for the new Witcher series? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!