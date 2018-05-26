The Wolf Among Us 2 Officially Announced

If you’re like me, the much darker version (some would say more true to the source material) of our favourite fairy tells seen in The Wolf Among Us was an incredible narrative that provided a grittier story for familiar characters. TellTale has been mum about whether or not the game would ever see a sequel, leaving fans wondering just what the heck happened after the story tailored off. Well, worry no more because The Wolf Among Us 2 has officially been confirmed!

The studio behind iconic adventures such as the original The Wolf Among Us, Tales from the Borderlands, Game of Thrones, and more took to their blog today to share the good news. Appropriately addressed to “mundies,” the studio dove right in with the reveal:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re here with some news: The Wolf Among Us 2, based on Bill Willingham’s award-winning Fables comic book series from DC’s Vertigo imprint, will now launch in 2019, rather than the latter half of 2018. This delay comes as the result of a few fundamental changes here at Telltale since we first announced the game last summer.

Most importantly, we’re committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special.”

As for what fans can expect, TellTale continued, “Ultimately our goal is to deliver an experience deserving of the passion you’ve consistently shown for The Wolf Among Us, and these extra months will give us the time we need to do our best work. We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper.”

We don’t have a release date at this time other than a 2019 window, but the developers did promise more info “soon” regarding the new game’s overall theme, how it ties into the first game, and hopefully a more pinpointed launch window.

For now, you can enjoy the crime-ridden adventure of the first The Wolf Among Us, which is available now on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PC, iOS, and Android devices!