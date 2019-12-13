The Wolf Among Us 2 Revival Revealed at The Game Awards

Tonight during The Game Awards, The Wolf Among Us 2 was brought back from the dead, and was re-revealed. As you may remember, back in 2017, Telltale announced a second season of The Wolf Among Us, which would release in 2018. However, due to issues at the studio, the project was pushed back to 2019. Then in September 2018, Telltale shuttered, laying off over 200 employees in the process and cancelling all of its games in the process as well. That said, it’s back, unfortunately though there’s no word when it will be back exactly or what platforms it will be available on.

For those that don’t know: Wolf Among Us is an episodic interactive dark fantasy mystery graphic adventure game based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book series. Developed by Telltale Games, it is actually canon with the comic book universe, and notably serves as a prequel to the series. Consisting of five episodes, it debuted in 2013, but didn’t wrap up until 2014. And despite not selling gangbusters, each game reviewed pretty well, but more importantly the series developed a hardcore, cult following, which has been dying for the series to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the makers of the 2012 Game of the Year: The Walking Dead, comes a gritty, violent and mature thriller based on the award-winning Fables comic books (DC Comics/Vertigo),” reads an official blurb about the original game. “As Bigby Wolf – THE big bad wolf – you will discover that a brutal, bloody murder is just a taste of things to come in a game series where your every decision can have enormous consequences. An evolution of Telltale’s ground-breaking choice and consequence game mechanics will ensure the player learns that even as Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown, life in the big bad city is bloody, terrifying and dangerous.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you surprised to see The Wolf Among Us back from the grave? Will you be picking it up when it releases?