PlatinumGames Wants The Wonderful 101 on the Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta and NieR: Automata developer PlatinumGames wants to bring its Nintendo-published Wii U title, The Wonderful 101, to the Nintendo Switch.

Word of the developer’s desire to port the game to the newer Nintendo console comes via the game’s producer Atsushi Inaba and director Hideki Kamiya, whom said as much during a Reboot Develop 2018 panel in Croatia today.

Talk of The Wonderful 101 specifically came up when Kamiya asked the attending audience how many of them had played the game when it released.

“We’re going to knock the audience participation up a bit,” said Kamiya via a translator. “They’re still trying to negotiate with Nintendo whether a possible Wonderful 10Switch release could happen but it always helps when the people in the audience at Reboot clap if they’d actually buy a Switch version of Wonderful 101. So anybody who would buy that, please clap…”

Of course, everyone in the room clapped, because who wouldn’t want The Wonderful 101 on the Nintendo Switch. The answer is: only people who don’t enjoy nice things.

For those that don’t know: The Wonderful 101 is an action-adventure game that hit back in 2013 as a Wii U exclusive. The combination of good but not great critical acclaim and the Wii U’s horrible sales meant that when The Wonderful 101 released it failed to really make a considerable splash. However, despite not being at the forefront of games that define the Japanese developer, it has a decently sized hardcore audience who would probably love to have an excuse to play it again.

The Wonderful 101 is available on the Wii U. And from the sounds of it, if Nintendo provides the greenlight, it could be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime in the not so distant future.

If you don’t know anything about the game — but the news of a Switch version has peaked your curiosity — no problem, below, you can read an overview of the game courtesy of Nintendo:

As Wonder Red, leader of the Wonderful 100, you will unite your band of Wonderful Ones to morph into powerful transformations such as a fist, sword, glider, gun, and more to battle invaders throughout Blossom City and across the world. The Wonderful 100—and YOU—are the city’s best weapon.

Unite your horde of heroes and morph into powerful weapons to crush the invaders, or synthesize into bridges, chains, and other objects that help you move through the world’s different environments.

Explore each stage to find helpless citizens and empower them by enlisting them to join your army of heroes. The more heroes you gather, the more powerful your Unite Morphs will become.

Clobber bad guys with fast-paced, engaging combat. String together combos, dynamically switch between Unite Morphs, evade and defend against alien attacks, and rack up points to earn the best scores and rewards.

It’s up to you and your team of superheroes to take on colossal robots and alien masterminds bent on obliterating everything in their path. But don’t worry—you’re not alone!