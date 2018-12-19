Save $110 On Xbox One X ‘PUBG’ and ‘NBA2K19’ Bundles

It is very late in the holiday gift buying game, but there are still plenty of deals going on Xbox One X consoles if you act quickly. One of those deals is happening right now at Walmart, where you can get the Xbox One X 1TB NBA2K19 and Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds bundles for $389 each with free shipping (expected to arrive by December 28th), which is $110 of the list price and an all-time low. UPDATE: If you’re an Amazon Prime member you can get a bonus game for free today, December 19th – GTA V!

So, if you can stand to wait a few days after Christmas, you’ll be able to score the cheapest deal we’ve seen so far for these Xbox One X bundles (the standard Xbox One X console is also available with the same discount). Just keep in mind that the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle is available for only $10 more and it’s eligible for 2-day shipping. Microsoft is also offering the bundles mentioned above as well as Forza Horizon 4 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X bundles for $399 with free express shipping that should get the console to your doorstep by December 25th. And don’t forget that several Xbox One S bundles are still on sale for only $199. These deals probably won’t last much longer, so jump on them while you can.

On a related note, Walmart has transitioned Arcade1Up 3/4 scale arcade cabinets to their last chance deals section, but there is still a little time to get the the big deal on the Asteroids/Major Havoc/Lunar Lander/Tempest machine which is on sale for only $200 ($100 off) with free 2-day shipping. Grab it here while you can. A riser that increases the height of the cabinet by 12-inches is available here for $39.84. But that’s not all!

Walmart has discounted the deluxe 12-in-1 Arcade1Up cabinet (which includes the riser) from $399.99 to $349.99 with free shipping. You can order one right here. It features the following games: Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, and Asteroids Deluxe.

Finally, the Centipede machine (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles) is also on sale for $249 ($50 off). You can find additional Arcade1UP cabinet options right here for the standard $299.

