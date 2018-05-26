This Day In Gaming History: Celebrating the Original ‘Infamous’

Infamous was a PlayStation 3 exclusive that came out on this day 9 years ago! It was an incredible action-adventure game that imbued unique skills into a player throughout a dark and gritty narrative. The title did well at launch and in order to honor the first in the series, let’s celebrate the incredible game from Sucker Punch Productions!

The journey of Infamous was one that required players to be on their toes and to decide what kind of hero they wanted to be. Stepping into the role of Cole, his evolutionary journey from nobody to powerhouse was one hell of a ride. It also created a sense of urgency that drove players to want to save Empire City and those that inhabited it.

According to the game’s official description, “A massive explosion rips through six square blocks of Empire City, leveling everything and everyone in its path. At the center of the blast crater a lone man has survived the event and has been changed forever.”

What made the narrative so enthralling was not only the setting, but the character’s progression. The open world dynamic created an environment where players felt total freedom, while also taking part in epic battles that brought with them a sense of accomplishment. From the exploration aspect, to the feeling of getting to know the character inside and out – there was a reason this game did so well and instantly became a part of the “exclusive success stories” list for the Sony camp.

“Cole, an everyday guy, sets out to deliver a package in the downtown area of Empire City. Present at the scene of a devastating explosion that rocks Empire City, he barely manages to survive the event. As riots erupt in the aftermath, the city collapses into chaos and becomes overrun by powerful criminals. The city is quarantined from the mainland, and television broadcasts link Cole to the scene of the crime. Cole is now a wanted man, but he’s also wielding extraordinary powers as a result of the explosion.

As an evolving mystery unfolds, Cole must learn how to grasp his newfound super powers as he searches for the real culprits behind the blast in an attempt to rescue Empire City from complete anarchy.”

Infamous is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 3, with Infamous 2: Second Son available on the PlayStation 4!