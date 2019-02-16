This ‘Dragon Age Inquisition’ Cosplay Brings a Qunari Inquisitor to Life In Lovely Detail

Hi, my name’s Liana and I am hopelessly addicted to all things Dragon Age and cosplay. Naturally, the two were bound to intersect and when I stumbled across this incredible Quanari Inquisitor and Sera cosplay, it was simply too good for me not to share.

The cosplayer in question goes by “Ten” and if she looks familiar, she should. We just recently shared her incredible Mass Effect Commander Jane Shepard cosplay and it was there that I might have fallen in love a little bit.

Of course we can’t forget about the lovely Sera cosplayed by Katerina:

Beyond perfect right?

