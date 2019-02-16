This ‘Dragon Age Inquisition’ Cosplay Brings a Qunari Inquisitor to Life In Lovely Detail

Hi, my name’s Liana and I am hopelessly addicted to all things Dragon Age and cosplay. Naturally, the two were bound to intersect and when I stumbled across this incredible Quanari Inquisitor and Sera cosplay, it was simply too good for me not to share.
View this post on Instagram
Я просто должна…. сегодняшний день просто полон восхитительных эмоций! Сей взялась за наш фотосет с горой личных проблем, поэтому мы не дергали ее лишний раз и тайно ждали:3 сегодня она меня сразила! Этот образ просто магический) я не должна была его делать, но все сложилось так, что сделала. Соотношение на фотографии роста как в жизни. Впервые мой рост канонично вписался в образ:3 #dragonagecosplay #dragonageinquisition #dragonage #seracosplay #sera #qunari #qunaricosplay #cosplay #bioware #biowarecosplay
The cosplayer in question goes by “Ten” and if she looks familiar, she should. We just recently shared her incredible Mass Effect Commander Jane Shepard cosplay and it was there that I might have fallen in love a little bit.
View this post on Instagram
Its Bioware day! Фотографы самых долгожданных фотосетов сегодня просто нереально порадовали нас! Это лишь затравочка самого романтичного фотосета :3 #dragonagecosplay #dragonageinquisition #cosplay #seracosplay #qunari #qunaricosplay #bioware #biowaregames #biowarecosplay
Of course we can’t forget about the lovely Sera cosplayed by Katerina:
Beyond perfect right?
