This Giant Sleeping Friend Kirby Plush Is a 1500 Piece Limited Edition

You could probably use a nap right now. Imagine yourself cuddled up on the couch with this super large and super adorable Club Mocchi Mocchi Suya Suya Sleeping Friend Kirby plush. Only 1500 will be produced, and you can (sort of) score a deal on it through the end of the day today, December 3rd. Here’s how.

The giant Kirby plush is priced at $149.99, which brings it over the threshold for Entertainment Earth’s Cyber Monday sale, which ends tonight at 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET. You’ll automatically get $10 off the purchase price and a $20 gift code to spend on a future purchase (a $200 purchase brings the discount to $20). Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay a fairly hefty upgraded shipping charge on this oversized item, but the deal makes it less of a problem that it would have been. If you want to take advantage, you can grab the plush here at Entertainment Earth while it lasts.

The Kirby plush measures 35-inches long x 28-inches wide x 14-inches tall, which makes it perfect for hugs. Apparently, it also features “the unique and squishy texture that’s super soft to touch and is everything you’d expect from a premium Club Mocchi Mocchi plush”. The box that it will ship in will take up the entirety of your doorstep in January, 2025.

The Future of Kirby

The Kirby franchise is co-owned by Nintendo and developer HAL Laboratory. The Nintendo Switch era has seen several games in the series released, including the highly-regarded Kirby and the Forgotten Land, as well as titles like Star Allies and Kirby’s Dream Buffet. It’s pretty rare for Nintendo to go a few years between Kirby releases, but nothing has been announced since 2023’s Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. With a new Nintendo system reportedly releasing at some point in 2025, it’s possible we might not see the character again until then. If that does prove to be the case, fans will have plenty of games to keep them busy in the meantime!