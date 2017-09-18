This Guy Created A Full-Size Nintendo Switch Arcade Cabinet

Some people take their gaming very seriously, even getting to the point that they build their own custom experience so that it stands out from the rest of the pack. And we’ve discovered a gamer that’s done the unthinkable in that regard – he’s made a full-size Nintendo Switch arcade cabinet.

According to Nintendo Life, an avid Nintendo fan by the name of Nintendrew has actually gone all out to customizing his Switch experience into a Neo-Geo-like arcade unit, complete with two NES Advantage-like joysticks and a Nintendo template across the top. It looks like the sort of thing the big N would put together – if it still made arcade games, that is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently, Nintendrew turned to this online Instrucables guide, which tells you how to build a custom arcade cabinet for just around $250 or so. He put together a cabinet that includes a 17-inch gaming screen, an integrated Switch dock (so you can still take it out for portable play), the two arcade sticks, a hidden gaming laptop for MAME play (because you can’t live on Switch alone) and even a mini-fridge that’s ideal for drinks, no matter what you prefer.

Nintendrew broke down the building of the cabinet, which looks to be rather cool when it comes to how everything runs. He printed up a lot of materials, found a cheap $20 lighting unit for the back-lit arcade marquee, and a whole lot more. It’s a bit on the technical side, especially when it comes to setting up the cabinet design, but it’s a cool little project that gives you an idea of what you can do if you have the savvy to put something like this together. (Man, we really want to build a custom Sega Saturn arcade unit now…)

Check out the video above to see the full breakdown, and there are links at the YouTube page if you really want to know the technical side of things. If you’ve got some extra time and a few extra bucks, this will definitely make your game room shine – especially if you get the Nintendo Switch involved, and bring over some friends.

