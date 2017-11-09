This Week’s PlayStation Network Sale Focuses On Capcom Titles, More

By ComicBook.com Staff

PSN 2

This week's PlayStation sale is in full effect, with a number of cheap digital titles up for grabs. But it's also a very big week for Capcom, as nearly its entire digital game library is on sale. That means grabbing stuff like The Disney Afternoon Collection, Street Fighter V and more for dirt cheap, as well as a handful of classics that are literally just pennies on the dollar. (For instance, Dino Crisis is less than $1.50!)

We've got a full breakdown of what's on sale, so get those digital dollars ready! Note: this sale will go on through the evening Monday, June 5th.

Capcom Publisher Sale

PSN 2

Playstation 4

  • Dead Rising 2 – $9.99
  • Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $9.99
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $12.49
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition 'Lady & Trish Costume Pack' – $1.49
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition 'Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil' – $2.49
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – $17.99
  • DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition – $11.99
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection – $5.99
  • Resident Evil 0 – $7.99
  • Resident Evil 4 – $9.99
  • Resident Evil 7 – $38.99
  • Resident Evil 7 Deluxe Edition – $67.49
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass – $9.99
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack – $26.77
  • Street Fighter V – $19.99
  • Street Fighter V 2017 Deluxe Edition – $39.99
  • Street Fighter V Season 1 Character Pass – $9.99
  • Strider – $2.99
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection – $13.99
  • Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – $14.99
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV – $12.49
  • Umbrella Corps – $11.99
  • Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack – $3.49
prevnext

Capcom Publisher Sale Con’t.

PSN 2

PlayStation 3

  • Asura's Wrath 'Episode Pack Part IV' – $3.49
  • Bionic Commando: Rearmed – $2.99
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 – $1.99
  • Capcom Arcade Cabinet: 1986 Pack – $3.99
  • Capcom Combo Pack – $5.99
  • Capcom Super Pack – $9.99
  • Dark Void 'Survivor Missions' – $2.49
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99
  • DuckTales: Remastered – $7.49
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara – $4.49
  • Lost Planet 2 Map Packs – $2.49 each
  • Lost Planet 3 – $4.99
  • Okami HD – $6.99
  • Remember Me – $5.99
  • Resident Evil – $7.99
  • Resident Evil 0 – $7.99
  • Resident Evil 4 – $7.99
  • Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle – $4.99
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $11.99
  • Resident Evil 6 – $9.99
  • Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition – $9.79
  • Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection – $13.49
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – $19.99
  • Resident Evil Franchise Pack – $23.99
  • Resident Evil HD Bundle – $11.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations – $9.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Episodes – $2.99 each
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $7.49
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass – $9.99
  • Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Online Edition DLC Pack – $3.49
  • Street Fighter x Tekken – $3.99
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix – $2.49
prevnext

Capcom Publisher Sale Con’t.

PSN 2

PlayStation Vita

  • Breath of Fire III (PSP) – $4.99
  • Monster Hunter Freedom Unite (PSP) – $4.99
  • Power Stone Collection (PSP) – $2.99
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $11.99
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max (PSP) – $2.49
  • Street Fighter x Tekken – $5.99

PlayStation Portable

  • Capcom Classics Collection Reloaded – $1.99
  • Capcom Classics Collection Remixed – $1.99
  • Capcom Puzzle World – $1.99

PSOne Classics

  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness – $2.39
  • Dino Crisis 2 – $1.19
  • Mega Man Legends – $2.99
  • Pocket Fighter – $2.09
  • Resident Evil Director's Cut – $2.49
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis – $1.19
  • The Misadventures of Tron Bonne – $3.59

Pocket Fighter is totally a must play here, and the fact you can get so many classics on the PlayStation Portable for $2 a pop is beyond ridiculous. Especially when you consider Strider and Captain Commando.

prevnext

General Sales

PSN 2

PlayStation 4

  • 4 in 1 Bundle (From Digerati) – $5.99
  • Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – $2.39
  • Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate – $44.99
  • Avant-Garde Bundle – $24.99
  • Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Collector's Pack – $22.49
  • Awesomenauts Assemble! Ultimate Overdrive Pack – $9.99
  • Banner Saga Complete Pack + Overdrive Mode – $30.39
  • Classics PS4 Bundle – $9.99
  • Far Cry 4 and Zombi Bundle – $24.99
  • Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle – $34.99
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $20.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V & Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $44.99
  • Instant Indie Collection Volume 1 – $11.49
  • Instant Indie Collection Volume 2 – $12.49
  • Instant Indie Collection Volume 3 – $12.49
  • Instant Indie Collection Volume 4 – $22.49
  • Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle – $29.99
  • Prototype Biohazard Bundle – $24.99
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness – $41.99
  • The Jackbox Party Bundle – $22.49
  • The Jackbox Party Pack – $35.99
  • The Light and Dark Bundle – $11.49
  • The Rhythmic Bundle – $7.49
  • The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition – $3.24
  • The Telltale Games Collection – $32.99
  • The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle – $27.49
  • Tom Clancy's The Division and Rainbow Six Siege Bundle – Price Not Shown
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion Awesome Max Bundle – Price Not Shown
  • Trine Bundle – $5.99
  • Trine Trilogy – $8.99
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle – Price Not Shown
  • Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle – Price Not Shown
  • Zen Studios Castlestorm Super Bundle – $7.49

PlayStation VR

  • Oasis Games Horror VR Bundle – $9.99
  • Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle – $7.49
prevnext

General Sales Con’t.

PSN 2

PlayStation 3

  • Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – $2.39
  • Prototype Franchise Bundle – $11.99
  • The Jackbox Party Bundle – $22.49
  • The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition – $3.24
  • Zen Studios Castlestorm Super Bundle – $7.49
0comments

PlayStation Vita

  • Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – $2.39
  • Drinkbox Vita Collection – $7.49
  • The Stealth Inc 1 & 2 Ultimate-est Edition – $3.24
  • Zen Studios Castlestorm Super Bundle – $7.49

Overall, Capcom's stuff looks amazing with this sale, as you can snag games for pretty much pennies, especially a handful of the PS One Classics, which will run on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita, for the most part. But definitely don't overlook The Disney Afternoon Collection. It's a whole lot of fun. And that DMC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition doesn't look too shabby either.

Happy shopping!

prev
Start the Conversation

of