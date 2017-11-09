This Week’s PlayStation Store Sale Is All About QuakeCon, 'BioShock' And More
QuakeCon is just a few days away, and it's bound to be a big event for those that love Bethesda games, as well as wanting to see more of the competitive Quake Champions in action. With that, Sony has decided to celebrate the occasion with a special QuakeCon sale, which kicks off today and goes through August 29th at 11 AM EDT.
The sale focuses on Bethesda-based titles, and not just shooters. That means it's a good opportunity to clean up on games like Dishonored 2, Doom and The Elder Scrolls Online goodies, as well as The Evil Within and Prey. There are a few other discounts on additional games as well, including Shadow Warrior 2 ($20!) and Tom Clancy's The Division.
There are several PS4 games on sale, but there are also discounts on classic PlayStation 3 games, including Dishonored and Fallout: New Vegas, so don't miss out!
PlayStation 4
- Dishonored 2 – $29.99
- Doom – $20.09
- Fallout 4 – $20.09
- Fallout 4 Digital Deluxe Bundle – $43.99
- Fallout 4 DLC – 40% off each
- Fallout 4 Season Pass – $29.99
- Prey – $29.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online Crowns Bundles – 25% to 40% off each
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition – $29.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $40.19
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector's Edition – $53.59
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector's Edition Upgrade – $44.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited – $9.89
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $29.99
- The Evil Within – $4.99
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $10.49
- The Evil Within Season Pass – $5.99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – $14.99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $14.99
Best deals: The Wolfenstein games for $15 apiece isn't bad, and Prey for $30 is reasonable considering it's still kind of a new game.
Other PlayStation 4 Deals
- BioShock: The Collection (PS4) – $35.99, $29.99
- Kyurinaga's Revenge (PS4) – $5.99, $3.99
- MLB The Show 17 Stubs (PS4) – 50% off each
- Nidhogg 2 (PS4) – $13.49, $23.74
- Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4) – $19.99
- The Division (PS4) – $19.99
- The Division Gold Edition (PS4) – $35.99
- The Division Season Pass (PS4) – $23.99
- The Division: Underground (PS4) – $8.99
- The Division: Survival (PS4) – $8.99
- The Division: Last Stand (PS4) – $8.99
- The Shadow Warrior Collection (PS4) – $23.99
PlayStation 3
- Dishonored – $2.49
- Fallout 3 DLC – 40% off each
- Fallout: New Vegas DLC – 40% off each
- The Evil Within – $4.99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – $14.99
Best deals: Shadow Warrior 2 is well worth the $20, and you can't go wrong with The Evil Within for a measly $5. And it's a good time to stock up on MLB 17: The Show stubs, to boot.