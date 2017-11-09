This Week’s PlayStation Store Sale Is All About QuakeCon, 'BioShock' And More

QuakeCon is just a few days away, and it's bound to be a big event for those that love Bethesda games, as well as wanting to see more of the competitive Quake Champions in action. With that, Sony has decided to celebrate the occasion with a special QuakeCon sale, which kicks off today and goes through August 29th at 11 AM EDT.

The sale focuses on Bethesda-based titles, and not just shooters. That means it's a good opportunity to clean up on games like Dishonored 2, Doom and The Elder Scrolls Online goodies, as well as The Evil Within and Prey. There are a few other discounts on additional games as well, including Shadow Warrior 2 ($20!) and Tom Clancy's The Division.

There are several PS4 games on sale, but there are also discounts on classic PlayStation 3 games, including Dishonored and Fallout: New Vegas, so don't miss out!

You'll find the sales deals over the next couple of pages. Dig in!