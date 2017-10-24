This Xbox Player Turned His Lamborghini Into A Game Controller

There are some crazy car enthusiasts out there that will prove anything to show their love of cars. And the same goes for a driving fan by the name of POG, who recently showed off what he can do with his Lamborghini Aventador – even when he’s not taking it for a spin.

In case you need a reminder, the Aventador is one of the sleekest racing cars out there, capable of 690 horsepower with a 12 cylinder engine – one that can really tear up the roads. So what did POG do? He went and turned it into a game controller for the Xbox One. No, seriously.

In the video, which you can see at this link, we see POG set up for an interesting driving session with the Aventador. First, he takes it to the local mall, where he stops in its resident game store and picks up a copy of Forza Motorsport 7. Then, he takes it home and gets himself all rigged up to play it with his actual car. This includes a projector, a screen, sensor pads, a keyboard, a driving helmet, a set of gloves, and, of course, the Xbox One and the game.

Somehow, he’s been able to wire all this up to work with Forza Motorsport 7, so he actually steers and uses pedals within the game using his Lamborghini, heightening the experience at the same time. Never mind that he actually uses the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta or the McLaren 675LT within the game – and not the Lamborghini based upon his real ride – but it’s still an experiment that he’s managed to pull off very well.

Now, we’re not sure what compelled POG to give this a try, but he’s to be commended, as it really pushes the Forza experience to the next level – almost to the point that Microsoft should probably give this guy a call for some in-store promotions. Granted, that means driving the Lamborghini into the mall and the Microsoft Store to show everything off – but, man, it would be so worth it.

Forza Motorsport 7 is available now for Xbox One. Be sure to check out our review!