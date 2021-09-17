THQ Nordic Announces 6 New Games

Publisher THQ Nordic held its very own digital showcase this week, and from that announcement, we learned about six new games planned. The event was held as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration for the company and included big franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Destroy All Humans. Don’t expect to see release dates assigned to all of the games, but at least some of them are said to be “coming soon” from THQ Nordic.

The six games announced during the company’s digital event are Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, Jagged Alliance 3, Superpower 3, and MX vs. ATV: Legends. The first of those is a remake of the game Destroy All Humans! 2 following the success of the remake of the first game and the second is a new SpongeBob game where SpongeBob and Patrick “open up portals to strange Wishworlds.”

Whether it’s those two games that interest you or the other four in the lineup, you can check out more information on each of the games below courtesy of THQ Nordic’s follow-up tweets and trailers shared after the conclusion of the event. With these games all announced, that means we officially know about quite a few of the 42 games THQ Nordic has in development. We still don’t know about more than half of them though with 28 games still to be announced, so we can expect quite a bit more from the publisher in the future.

After you’ve finished out checking the game announcements below, be sure to take advantage of some free games being given away by the publisher as part of its anniversary celebration.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

https://youtu.be/cl8fokvSrTw

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Jagged Alliance 3

SuperPower 3

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning

MX vs ATV Legends