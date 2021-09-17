Destroy All Humans 2 Remake Officially Announced

After leaking a few days back thanks to PlayStation, publisher THQ Nordic officially announced today that it is gearing up to remake the beloved action-adventure game Destroy All Humans 2. This marks the second remake that developer Black Forest Games has done with the franchise after previously releasing a remake of the original Destroy All Humans just last year.

This new version of Destroy All Humans 2 was revealed by THQ Nordic today as part of a presentation that the publishing label held to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The official title of the game happens to be Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed and looks to perfectly recreate the original installment that first released all the way back in 2006. In addition to simply announcing the project, THQ Nordic also gave us a glimpse at how this new version of the game will look. While cutscenes many cutscenes are present in this trailer and feature the series protagonist, Crypto, the video also highlighted much of the gameplay that players will be able to take part in as well. Essentially, if you’re someone who may have played the original title some 15 years ago, much of what has been shown here should be nostalgic.

Crypto is back with a license to probe!



Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.



Read more: https://t.co/L0GYUyFdVi#DestroyAllHumans #LicencedToProbehttps://t.co/6l6S0WZztG — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 17, 2021

“Crypto is back with a license to probe,” says a description of the game on its official Steam page. “The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ’60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.”

For now, the biggest downside about this new version of Destroy All Humans 2 is that it doesn’t yet have a launch window of any sort. However, when it does release, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

