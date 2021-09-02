THQ Nordic Announces 10th Anniversary Event to Reveal 6 New Games

Publisher THQ Nordic announced today that it intends to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the brand in a major way later on this month. In an event that is planned to happen on September 17, THQ revealed that it will be making a number of new announcements associated with future releases.

To be specific, THQ Nordic says that it will be revealing six new titles later this month as part of a way of celebrating the 10th anniversary of the publisher label. While the specific identities of these games haven't been given away just yet, it has been said that they will be associated with franchises that fans are already very familiar with. As for the stream itself, it's set to begin at 3:00 PM EST/12:00 PM PST.

To celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are throwing a digital party! Join us for the first, official THQ Nordic digital showcase event on September 17th at 9 pm CEST / 12 PM PST / 8 PM BST / 10 PM MSK on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam. pic.twitter.com/V6PG3Y7k4d — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 2, 2021

As for how the show itself will play out, a rather familiar face will be serving as the host. "The showcase will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, executive producer and host of The Game Awards, and will feature six new games," THQ Nordic said in an additional statement letting fans know what they can expect. "Witness the return of legendary franchises and sequels to beloved games. We hope you are ready, kids!"

The final sentence of this tease is especially interesting, primarily because it seems to indicate that a new Spongebob game could be one of the planned announcements. THQ Nordic happens to be the owner of the Spongebob license when it comes to video games and just last year released SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. Although it's not a guarantee by any means, THQ definitely seems to be calling back to the popular cartoon's theme song with this line and may be teasing the reveal of a new game in the series.

What would you like to see announced from THQ Nordic later this month? And would you be interested in getting a new SpongeBob game?