Throne and Liberty Surprises Players With New Free Gifts

Throne and Liberty players on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been surprised with free gifts that will be release daily between now and December 27, with the first free gift releasing yesterday on December 22. The free-to-play MMORPG is not quite as popular as it was when it first released back in October, however, it still has quite a larger player base.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those still playing the MMORPG will want to check their in-game inbox daily through December 27 because NCSoft is in the Startree Solstice spirit, and delivering one free gift every day. Yesterday’s free gift was a 10x Resistance Contract Extra Count Pass. Today’s free gift has yet to be revealed. This also applies to future free gifts as well.

It is unclear if the free gift needs to be redeemed within a certain amount of time or if it will sit in your inbox perpetually until it is redeemed. Whatever the case, players should check daily just to make sure they don’t lose out on any freebies.

Throne and Liberty is available, for free, via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the the MMORPG — including all of the latest Throne and Liberty news, all of the latest Throne and Liberty rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Throne and Liberty speculation — click here. Meanwhile, more about the game can be read below, courtesy of developer NCSoft.

“Welcome to Throne and Liberty, a free-to-play MMORPG that takes place in the vast open world of Solisium,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “You can scale expansive mountain ranges for new vantage points, scan open skies, traverse sprawling plains, explore a land full of depth and opportunity. Adapt your fight to survive and thrive through strategic decisions in PvP, PvE or both as you encounter evolving battlefields impacted by weather, time of day, and other players. There is no single path to victory as you seek to defeat Kazar and claim the throne while keeping rival guilds at bay.