Throne and Liberty Patch Notes Revealed for Free Wilds of Talandre DLC

Free-to-play MMORPG Throne and Liberty is launching a massive, free expansion called Wilds of Talandre. This new update will bring a ton of new content to the game, with the hope of renewing player interest in a game that once topped the Steam charts. And some of the exciting new features arriving with Wilds of Talandre just might tempt players back to Throne and Liberty, if today’s patch notes are any indication. In an impressive list previewing the new Throne and Liberty update, NC Soft shared everything coming to the game with Wilds of Talandre.

Today’s patch notes show off the new solo dungeons, 3-star dungeons, and weapon mastery revamp coming to Throne and Liberty. NC Soft also highlights the new Milestones arriving with the March 6th update, which will challenge guilds to reach certain goals to unlock rewards. Along with the new content coming in the game’s first major expansion, these patch notes are chock-full of improvements and fixes for Throne and Liberty.

The update is set to arrive on March 6th, following server downtime. This Throne and Liberty maintenance is scheduled to begin on March 5th at 9:00 PM EST and will last for about 15 hours. Throne and Liberty server downtime should end at 12:00 PM EST on March 6th, when servers reopen for players to experience the Wilds of Talandre free expansion.

Throne and Liberty Patch Notes for Wilds of Talandre Expansion

Talandre in Throne and Liberty

Here is everything new coming to Throne and Liberty with the next major update, as shared by NC Soft today.

​New Zone: Talandre

Located in the central region of Solisium, Talandre has long been an area inhospitable to human settlement due to its rugged terrain and unusually rampant demonic beasts.

​Level Progression Updates

Discover the next chapter in the story of THRONE AND LIBERTY, level up your character to 55, increase your lifestyle content levels to 25, and more.

Along the way, you’ll encounter new, diverse events, unexplored field dungeons such as the Temple of Truth, and ferocious new field bosses. Following the launch of Talandre, frequent milestones will introduce new zone events, arch bosses, field dungeons, and other surprises.

​Solo Dungeons

Triumph over new solo dungeons like the Hall of Illusion for an easier transition into more difficult content. You’ll also earn rewards for overcoming foes, obstacles, and unique mechanics. Kailos, the Master of the Hall of Illusion sought to make the halls not just a gallery of masterpieces, but a living, breathing world unto itself. Bearing witness to adventurers overcoming trials and growing from their journeys inside the paintings became his greatest joy and purpose.

​3-Star Dungeons

3-Star Dungeons unlock when you hit level 55 and require a minimum combat power of 3500. Team up with your strongest allies to overcome the following 3-Star Dungeons. Here is a sample of the first few you’ll encounter:

Rancorwood According to human legends, an ogre who had lost everything to humans established his own kingdom deep within the forest. Gifted with enhanced intelligence and physique by an elf from the past, he rallied his kin and declared war on humankind. As those who ventured into the woods perished, a raid group was assembled to slay King Khanzaizin, the ogre warlord, but they too were found as mangled corpses.

Hall of Tragedy The Bercant Estate has a hidden secret space. This space was created by the architect who designed the mansion using magic, and later additions like a prison, indoor garden, and audience chamber were built there according to the needs of successive lords. Deep within the Halls of Tragedy, Grand Spineflower Commander Limuny Bercant and his mighty warriors became monstrosities due to the curse of Florification.

Chapel of Madness Skultus, the Grand Elder of the Sylavean Order, secretly conducted a horrific demon summoning ritual disguised as a worship ceremony after hypnotizing his loyal followers. Skultus sacrificed them to summon the dreadful demon Grayeye, but unable to control its power, he ended up sealing it underground. Drawing strength from human fears, Grayeye is manipulating its underlings to continuously offer human sacrifices in order to break the seal.

Desirable drops, like powerful Tier 2 Gear Sets, Weapon Mastery Seals, Amitoi, Abyssal Contract Token Points, and crafting materials await. You’ll also receive rewards that can be used to craft items that drop Dimensional Soul Shards in each 3-Star Dungeon.

​Weapon Mastery Revamp

Select nodes, alter or empower skills through key nodes, and experiment with different weapons and builds to unlock special skills across your entire arsenal. Your current weapon mastery level will be converted into experience points in the new system. Leveling Up Weapon Mastery

Weapon mastery is now gained independent of which weapon you have equipped. Instead, you’ll have the option in the UI to select which weapon will receive the Weapon Mastery points. You can obtain mastery experience through Weapon Mastery Seals acquired from various content and invest that experience freely to level up weapons of your choice.

Weapon mastery can grow up to a maximum level of 200 per weapon.

Integrated Mastery Level

Your integrated mastery level is the sum of all your weapon mastery levels. Unlocking integrated mastery skill slots depends on your integrated level, allowing more skills to be activated. Based on your integrated mastery level, you can activate up to 4 integrated mastery skills. These skills apply regardless of your equipped weapon.

Nodes

There is a cost for initially unlocking each node. There are four types of nodes: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Heroic. Nodes can be leveled up to a maximum of 10.

All nodes can be activated by spending mastery points, Sollant, and varying types of Precious Ore. With the proper requirements, Uncommon Nodes can be activated and then upgraded into Rare Nodes, and finally Heroic Nodes.

You’ll need at least 1 Attack, Support, Defense, or Tactics effect and 80 mastery points to activate 1 Heroic node, or 120 points to activate 2 Heroic Nodes. A maximum of 2 Heroic Nodes can be used at once for more desirable passive benefits.

Achievement Effects

Achievement effects are activated in each Offensive, Support, Defensive, and Tactical area by spending at least 20 mastery points in that area’s grade. The area where you spent the most mastery points is prioritized for activation. For each weapon, up to 2 achievement effects per Common, Uncommon, and Rare grade can be activated, for a total of 6 achievement effects.

Changes to Weapon Mastery Related Items

Training Dew The Training Dew item has been changed to “Weapon Mastery Seal”. It is used immediately upon acquisition and grants mastery experience to the weapon of your choice through the Weapon Mastery – Level Up UI. Existing Training Dew can still be consumed with the new system, but can no longer be acquired. You cannot acquire items exceeding the maximum mastery experience.



​Nebula Island

Nebula Island, releasing after maintenance on March 13, is a new interserver activity accessible to level 55 players through the Secret Dungeons’ Lawless Wilds tab.

​New Artifact System

Artifacts can be obtained from Nebula island and Abyss Dungeons in Talandre. The system consists of six parts: 4 Talistones, a Solarstone, and a Lunarstone, each with unique stats and effects. There are 14 different Artifact sets across three grades (2 Common, 4 Uncommon, and 8 Rare), with some stats being randomly determined upon acquisition.

Players can trigger set bonuses by equipping 2, 4, or 6 matching pieces from the same set. The Solarstone provides an Active Skill while the Lunarstone grants a Passive Skill when equipped.

​New Lifestyle Content

Enjoy the cozier aspects of Talandre with 24 new fish, 4 new fishing rods, and a variety of new collectibles, plus 10 new cooking recipes and forage items.

Players will also have another reason to gather ingredients now that the 5 types of Elixir items (Excellent Attack/Defense Elixirs, Rare Attack/Defense/Purification Elixirs) can be cooked.

While you’re exploring the zone for collectibles like the Cornelian Cherry Tree, your favorite Amitoi can set forth on Talandre Expeditions. They might even bring back new rewards.

​Tier 2 Weapons

Players can expect new Tier 2 weapons and Armor to be available over time. The items will drop from the new field bosses, abyss dungeons, and co-op dungeons. Players can also craft certain gear with tokens received from various encounters

​Event Pass: Wilds of Talandre

Conquer event challenges and level up to obtain additional rewards like styles from the Lightbringer Weapon Set, “Let’s Go” emote, Sylvan Ferthur glide morph, and Phantom Thief Nick Amitoi through this limited-time, exclusive Event Pass.

​Talandre Celebration Packs

We plan to keep the existing Bronze, Silver, and Gold format with newly added cosmetics. All 3 Talandre Celebration Packs will be available through the Shop on March 6. The Talandre Celebration Pack: Bronze contains the Detective Glynt Amitoi and 1,125 Lucent. The Talandre Celebration Pack: Silver includes the Dappled Lumicora dash morph, Steam Tsarca swim morph, and 2,875 Lucent. The Talandre Celebration Pack: Gold features the Clover Wolfertinger glide morph, Black Swan Outfit, and 6,000 Lucent.

If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the THRONE AND LIBERTY Launch Celebration Packs, they will remain available until March 20.

​Milestones

The first set of players who complete these challenge goals will receive unique spoils as well as unlock their server’s next set of content for everyone to enjoy. However, if time runs out and no one completes the Milestone goal, no rewards will be given and the next set of content will unlock at a later time based on the Milestone schedule.

The following March through April milestones apply to both US EAST and US WEST servers unless otherwise indicated: April 2: (Arch Boss First Battle) Giant Cordy March 6: (Dynamic Event) Quietis’ Demesne March 7: (Dynamic Event) Forest of the Great Tree; (Boonstone Unlocks) Quietis’ Demesne March 8: (Field Boss) Daigon March 9: (Dungeon) Temple of Truth; (Dungeon) Bercant Estate; (Boonstone Unlocks) Forest of the Great Tree March 10: (Boonstone First Battle) Quietis’ Demesne; (Boonstone First Battle) Forest of the Great Tree; (Dynamic Event) Swamp of Silence; (Riftstone Unlocks) Daigon March 11: (Riftstone First Battle) Daigon; US EAST ONLY: (Field Boss) Leviathan; (Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence March 12: US WEST ONLY: (Field Boss) Leviathan; (Boonstone Unlocks) Swamp of Silence March 13: (Dynamic Event) Black Anvil Forge; (Riftstone Unlocks) Leviathan March 14: (Boonstone First Battle) Swamp of Silence March 15: (Riftstone First Battle) Leviathan; (Field Boss) Pakilo Naru; (Boonstone Unlocks) Black Anvil Forge March 17: (Boonstone First Battle) Black Anvil Forge; (Dynamic Event) Bercant Manor; (Riftstone Unlocks) Pakilo Naru March 18: (Riftstone First Battle) Pakilo Naru March 19: (Boonstone Unlocks) Bercant Manor March 20: (Dynamic Event) Crimson Manor March 21: (Boonstone First Battle) Bercant Manor; US WEST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion March 22: US EAST ONLY: (Dungeon) Crimson Mansion March 23: (Field Boss) Manticus Brothers; (Boonstone Unlocks) Crimson Manor; (Riftstone Unlocks) Manticus Brothers March 24: (Boonstone First Battle) Crimson Manor; US EAST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers March 25: US WEST ONLY: (Riftstone First Battle) Manticus Brothers March 27: (Arch Boss Unlocks) Deluzhnoa; (Arch Boss Unlocks) Giant Cordy March 29: (Arch Boss First Battle) Deluzhnoa



Combat and Movement Improvements

Increased the basic attack range of short-range melee weapons.

Some skills that previously did not have a cooldown between uses are now subject to a short (<0.5 second) global cooldown delay on re-use.

Changing or removing passive skill effects, such as changing Weapon Specialization bonuses, now applies a 15-second global cooldown to all abilities when done during combat situations, similar to changing equipped items.

Ranged skills with cast time will now have an additional range buffer if the target moves out of range mid-cast.

Action Mode: Added a setting to disable auto-move when clicking both left and right mouse button simultaneously, to more consistently apply the Defense skill action.

When cycling targets using the Tab key, targets will be prioritized based on distance and camera direction.

Classic Mode: The targeting range has been slightly increased, to improve accuracy of selecting targets via mouse clicks.

Removed the movement speed reduction that applied to characters while using attack skills for smoother movement in combat.

Characters can now move at walking speed instead of running everywhere. A new walk mode toggle has been added to available keybinds.

Reduced the amount of action lock after using movement skills.

Improved the traversal of movement skills so characters get stuck on terrain less frequently when using these.

The player camera can now be rotated during certain movement skills that previously locked the camera angle during use.

Improved directional control while jumping.

Added a setting that allows players to ignore friendly targets with using click targeting.

Reduced character inertia: While moving, directional changes will now take effect more quickly.

Amitoi can now pick up dropped items even when their owner is under a crowd control effect and cannot move.

Charge and gap closer abilities have had their effective ranges slightly adjusted to maintain the same distance after the changes in melee weapon attack range.

Floating Damage Text: The font for floating damage text has been changed. Adjusted the color and animation of critical hit and heavy attack floating text. Text no longer remains at the hit location.

Wilds of Talandre Siege Schedule

The Castle Siege originally scheduled for March 9 has been removed from the schedule to allow time for players to experience Talandre content on post-consolidation servers.

The next Castle Siege will now take place on March 23. Castle Defenders will be assigned on March 21.

The Tax Delivery event eligible for March 16 has also been removed from the schedule, and the next Tax Delivery event window will take place after the March 23 siege.

Tax Delivery: Future Tax Delivery events will take place at a standard system-scheduled time instead of relying on guilds to schedule them. The planned Tax Delivery event takes place on non-Siege weeks at 8:00PM (20:00) server time zone.

New Weekly Mission System

The new Weekly Mission system replaces the previous Weekly Rewards menu, and offers more than 15 different activities to participate in to earn weekly reward points that grant items as you accumulate points.

More Weekly Points can be earned than what’s needed to unlock all weekly rewards. Our goal is to give players more freedom when choosing which content to complete.

Available missions include PvE, PvP, and Lifestyle content. New missions are planned to be introduced over time.

Token Consolidation

Abyss Coins and Dimensional Soul Shard items will be consolidated into two tiers of general purpose tokens – T1 Token and T2 token.

Existing owned Abyss Coins and Dimensional Soul Shards will be converted into T1 Tokens with this game update. 1-star Soul Shards – 1x T1 token 2-star Soul Shards – 2x T1 token Expected: 2x T1 tokens Abyss Coins – 1x T1 token Dimensional Essence: Salvation – 60x T1 tokens 1-Star random matchmaking reward – 1x T1 token, 7% chance at 60x T1 tokens 1-Star Soul Shard Selection Chests – 1x T1 token 2-Star random matchmaking reward – 2x T1 token, 7% chance at 24x T1 tokens 2-Star Soul Shard Selection Chests – 2x T1 token 2-Star Soul Shard Selection Chest (x12) – 24x T1 tokens

Co-op dungeons and Abyss Dungeon Contracts will now award T1 or T2 tokens depending on which tier of content you complete.

Tokens can now be acquired from the Arena Shop, as well as the new Weekly Mission menu.

Gear Sync

To promote more flexibility and experimentation with character builds, a new Gear Sync system has been added to help share equipment progression across items. Only gear level is synced. Traits will still be unique to each piece.

Once a piece of gear has been leveled to max level (+9 for Tier 1, +12 for Tier 2) it can become an “Anchor Piece” for other items of that slot type.

Up to two assigned Gear Sync slots can be unlocked per slot type. Unlocking slots has a one-time growthstone and sollant cost.

Additional gear items placed in those sync slots will function as max level upgrade versions of the item as long as they are slotted.

Synced gear can be swapped out to slot different items at any time.

War Games

Teams are no longer required to have 3 team leaders selected to begin a game. At least 1 team leader must be designated.

Added a game start countdown at the beginning of battles.

While awaiting War Games battle preparations, players will be removed from the War Games lobby by entering a dungeon queue or arena match. In addition, joining a War Games lobby while queued for party matchmaking or arena matches will cause the player to leave those queues.

Improved calculation of damage and healing shown on the War Games stats board. Players who have dealt or received no damage are now also displayed on the list.

Additional improvements to team member and leader management through the War Games UI.

Weapons

Sword and Shield

Shield Strike, Piercing Strike: Fixed an issue where the melee heavy attack chance effect was abnormally applied when skills hit.

Resilient Mind: Adjusted so that when blocking with Shield Block or Shield Survival Technique, an amount of mana is recovered from the blocked damage, up to a maximum of 30 times per use of Shield Survival Technique for health and mana recovery.

Resilient Mind: Fixed an issue where health recovery amount was low when intermittently evading attacks or when blocking with Shield Block or Shield Survival Technique.

Shield Survival Technique: Changed so that health recovery is only applied once when blocking Fury attacks.

Stalwart Bastion: Fixed an issue where the Unshakable Will skill effect and Replenishment skill effect did not activate when the Stalwart Ego specialization was active.

Strategic Rush: Changes so that it deals damage to stealthed enemies and breaks stealth when hit. If target is immune to Collision: Push, only the skill damage is applied.

Spectrum of Agony: Adjusted so that the duration increase to Provoking Roar or Cleaving Roar effects when dealing damage to targets affected by them is applied up to a maximum of 3 times per second.

Aegis Shield: Magic Defense increase per shield block has been removed.

Greatsword

Ascending Slash: Fixed an issue where Collision knockdown effects were not being applied to the target when the Wand skill Deep Nightmare was active.

Daggers

Block Blade: Fixed an issue where the movement speed increased upon executing a perfect Block Blade.

Umbral Spirit: The maximum number of applications per skill has been limited to 30.

Fatal Stigma: The AoE Damage specialization effect now ignores Shield Block Chance.

Shadow Walker: Effect duration has been changed to 4 seconds.

Crossbows

Detection: The Melee Evasion effect has been removed.

Staff

Serial Fire Bombs: Fixed an issue where the Range Increase specialization did not activate if the target died while using Serial Fire Bombs or Focused Fire Bombs.

Infernal Meteor: Fixed an issue where this ability would occasionally not hit targets at different heights.

Infernal Meteor: Infernal Meteor and Hellfire Rain now ignore Shield Block Chance.

Frost Master: Fixed an issue where this ability occasionally did not activate when there was a height difference.

Wand and Tome

Curse Explosion: Fixed an issue where only 1 stack of Burning was removed when using Curse Explosion.

Cursed Nightmare: Adjusted so that it deals 100% of base damage as additional damage on hit.

Cursed Nightmare: Fixed an issue where Enhanced Nightmare specialization did not apply the Time Bomb debuff to targets.

Swift Healing: Fixed so that it does not trigger when using Swift Healing on oneself with Healing Transfers specialization. Added accurate values to the description of the Healing Transfers specialization.

Saint’s Oath: The Healing Received bonus effect is removed.

Spear

Mortal Wrath: Fixed an issue where Mortal Wrath did not immediately reflect changes to base damage.

Phoenix Barrage: Adjusted the damage of the Phoenix Barrage skill and increased the Monster Damage boost from 80% to 125%.

Javelin Inferno: Fixed an issue where the chain transfer range of Javelin Inferno was incorrectly displayed as 5m in the skill description, and corrected it to 4m.

Javelin Inferno: Changed duration of the Ember resource used for Javelin Inferno from 30 seconds to 10 seconds. Adjusted the damage of Javelin Inferno, and increased damage by 33% against monsters.

Cataclysm: Cooldown changed to 27 seconds.

Longbow

Roxie’s Arrowhead: Fixed an issue where Roxie’s Arrowhead did not immediately reflect changes to base damage.

Decisive Sniping: The Decisive Bombardment specialization now has Shield Block Penetration effect.

Arch Bosses and Field Bosses

Field Boss encounters now have three portal options to choose from: Peace, Faction, and Guild. Peace portals function as a standard open PvE version of the boss encounter. These new portals use matchmaking from across all servers in your region.

Peace mode portals access an instance PvE fight that maintains pre-formed parties on entry.

Faction mode portals go to an instanced PvPvE fight, where players are randomly matched onto one of two faction teams. Pre-formed party groupings will be maintained within this faction matching.

Guild mode portals will match two guilds for a GvG instanced fight. Guilds must enter with between 36 and 48 players to match up against other guilds. If an odd number of guilds attempt to join the fight, it could be 1v1v1.

Arch Bosses now have Peace and Faction portals that behave like the new Field Boss Peace and Faction portals, but also maintain their in-world version of the fight for alliance vs alliance competition.

Two Arch Bosses now spawn in the same scheduled Arch Boss slot to increase opportunities for players to participate.

Field Bosses now maintain tracked contribution even if the boss is reset during the fight.

Arch Boss weapons from Bellandir and Tevent have been buffed to remain competitive with tier 2 equipment.

Daylight Savings Schedule Changes – North America

Daylight Savings Time will impact North American server regions on March 9.

With Daylight Savings Time (DST), keep in mind that your local reset time will shift 1 hour later, remaining fixed at 08:00 UTC.

Dynamic Events, Riftstone/Boonstone, Bosses, Tax Delivery, and Castle Siege will adjust to maintain their current local time slots and the scheduled time will be visible in the in-game schedule.

Batte Pass, Arena, Weekly Missions, and NPC resets will shift their time 1 hour later in North American servers, remaining at 08:00 UTC.

Server Transfer Cooldowns

With the release of 2.0.0, all server transfer cooldowns have been reset.

Players can purchase free server transfer tickets now through March 13. These tickets will expire 24 hours after purchase.

Transfers before server maintenance on March 13 will incur a 24 hour timer before being able to transfer again.

Following server maintenance on March 13, all transfer cooldowns will be reset one final time, and transfer tickets will return to their normal price and incur the standard 30 day transfer cooldown.

Abyss Chest Stacking Update

For Abyss Chests obtained through nighttime PvP in Saurodoma Island and Shadowed Crypt, we’ve identified an issue allowing players to accumulate these chests beyond their intended quantities.

To ensure a fair playing field through Talandre’s launch, the following changes have been made:

Players will be limited to a max quantity of 65 Abyss Chests.

Any chests exceeding this limit will be removed with this update.

For each removed chest, players will receive 1x Tier 1 Token as compensation.

Tier 1 Tokens are used in crafting Tier 1 gear or Trait Unlockstones.

The remaining up-to-65 chests will have an expiration date of Mar 13.

We understand that this isn’t ideal news for some players, and regret the frustration this may cause. However, these chests were not intended to be accumulated in these quantities. We believe this action necessary to maintain balance and fairness for all players going forward.

Items

Increased the Dimensional Contract Token Selection Box timers from 1 day to 3 days.

Unified Active and Passive Skill Growth Books into a single growth book type.

Processed Marind and regular Marind have been consolidated into a single item type to reduce inventory clutter.

Training Dew has been replaced with Weapon Mastery Seals as part of the Weapon Specialization overhaul.

General

The Storage inventory may now be upgraded to hold 500 item slots.

Added a setting to prevent your character from force-stopping when casting a stationary skill while moving.

Added a setting to adjust the behavior of Morph usage between a toggle or a held interaction. When in toggle mode, Morphs will not be automatically cancelled when you stop moving.

Updated Arena shop to include new tier 2 tokens as a weekly purchasable.

Guild Bases now have training dummies inside.

Dynamic Events: Events below level 45 no longer have Dominion versions on the schedule.

Dynamic Events: Removed power scaling.

Japanese language localization has received an improvement pass, with a focus on combat skill descriptions.

Dungeons and Instances

Torture Chamber of Screams: Kaligras now only spawns 3 ghosts for the entire fight.

Torture Chamber of Screams: Modified some mechanics in this dungeon for more approachable behavior. Removed the Warden transformation sequence, and now any player can interact with the wall symbols. For the section involving Scream Collection Devices, these devices can no longer be destroyed by zombies.

Gate of Infinity: Increased the rewards granted by Gate of Infinity challenges.

For the foreseeable future, we’ve increased the spawn rate for all main story and Abyss dungeon mobs to help support increased activity during the Talandre launch window.

UI