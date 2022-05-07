Ticket to Ride: San Francisco Announced

✖

Days of Wonder and Asmodee are bringing the Ticket to Ride experience to San Francisco with the fourth entry in their popular Ticket to Ride city editions. Ticket to Ride: San Francisco will have players racing through iconic city landmarks in the city and collecting souvenirs along the way to score points in an experience that only takes around 15 minutes. Ticket to Ride: San Francisco will be available exclusively at Target in June for $24.99, and it will be available in worldwide retailers in August.

The game is a perfect entry point to the series and is designed for players over the age of 8, so if you have a family game night coming up this will be a brilliant fit. Players will run across locations like the Golden Gate Bridge, and player pieces are inspired by the city's cable cars. This is the fourth entry in the city series, which includes Ticket to Ride: New York, Ticket to Ride: London, and Ticket to Ride: Amsterdam. You can find the official description for Ticket to Ride: San Francisco below.

(Photo: Asmodee)

"Ticket to Ride: San Francisco is the perfect entry point for newcomers. The game is designed for players over the age of 8, with easy-to-follow rules for the whole family. Despite the simple rules, Ticket to Ride: San Francisco is a uniquely strategic game that's different every time you play.

Enjoy beautiful illustrations as you travel through one of America's most iconic cities. Ticket to Ride: San Francisco showcases landmarks like The Golden Gate Bridge, The Painted Ladies, Alcatraz, and more. Playing pieces are finely designed and sculpted mini San Francisco Cable Cars, fitting perfectly into the theme of the game. The game comes in a nicely packaged easy to stash it in a carry-on bag box, making it the perfect summer travel companion."

Will you be picking up Ticket to Ride: San Francisco? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!