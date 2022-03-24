Tidal Blades Sequel and RPG Kickstarter Launches

Druid City has launched the Kickstarter for their second Tidal Blades game along with a new tabletop roleplaying game. The new game, Tidal Blades: Rise of the Unfolders, is a standalone sequel to Druid City’s first Tidal Blades game, but features an entirely different gameplay engine. The new game is a cooperative dungeon crawler with 21 connected scenarios. Notably, the game introduces the Nexus system, which has players play cards on a 3×3 grid to form combos based on what row and column the cards were placed on. Tidal Blades: Rise of the Unfolders has a planned release of summer 2023.

Druid City Games launched the Tidal Blades franchise in 2019 with Tidal Blades: Heroes of the Reef, which was a competitive game involving building a dice pool. The original Kickstarter raised over $750,000 and received strong reviews in the tabletop community.

In addition to the new tabletop game, the Kickstarter will also fund publication of Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game, which was designed in partnership with Monte Cook Games. Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game allows players to create their own character that exists within Naviri, the world where Tidal Blades takes place. Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game will also contain tons of lore about Naviri, as well as a bestiary and two adventures to use to get things started. Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game will use Monte Cook’s Cypher System. The PDF for Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game will be released to backers later this year, with a physical release in 2023.

Backers will can get a PDF version of Tidal Blades: The Roleplaying Game for a $25 pledge. A physical copy will be given to backers who pledge $59. Tidal Blades: Rise of the Unfolders will go out to backers who pledge a minimum of $89.

You can check out the full Kickstarter here. As of press time, the Kickstarter raised over $488,000 and will remain open through April 8.