Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Date Revealed in New Gameplay Trailer

Sony’s PlayStation showcase featured the new Borderlands game called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with a trailer presented to show off different parts of the game. We saw gameplay, dragons, lots of weapons, and Tiny Tina’s signature personality. More importantly than any of that, however, we finally got a release date for the game. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is scheduled to release on March 25th and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

The new gameplay trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be seen below following its reveal from earlier in the year. While the game is indeed a Borderlands-type game at its core considering it uses the characters such as Tiny Tina and more, it puts a different spin on the formula.

https://youtu.be/OfcDN-Yewh8

This is the first time that we’ve seen real gameplay from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands following Gearbox’s tease from not long ago that suggested we’d be seeing new gameplay soon. After the PlayStation Showcase event was announced, many people assumed that the PlayStation event would be a prime spot for the new take on the Borderlands formula to make an appearance.

Borderlands games are always heavy on the weapons with the uncountable number of guns being one of the main draws of those games, and the same looks to be true with this new title. However, there’s also magic and many more fantasy elements mixed into Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. None of that changes the push for loot that’ll once again drive players through the new game just as it did through other Borderlands games in the past.

“Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry!” an overview of the game said. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!”

