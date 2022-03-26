Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Code Gives Players Free Skeleton Key After Server Issues

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players got a free Skeleton Key code this weekend as an apology for the server problems surrounding the game’s launch. The game released on Friday with full crossplay support across all available platforms, but players soon found they weren’t able to play with each other due to problems with SHiFT, the online service Gearbox uses to connect players with each other. That free Skeleton Key code has an expiration date, however, so players only have a limited amount of time to use it while they wait for more to come after this one.

The SHiFT Status Twitter account tweeted about the connection problems throughout Friday afternoon to keep players in the loop, but it wasn’t until Friday night that issues were said to be resolved with fixes rolling out. As a sign of appreciation for those who waited for the issues to be resolved, Gearbox tweeted from the studio’s official Twitter account on Friday the code for the Skeleton Key.

To show our appreciation for everyone's patience during today's launch:

Here is a SHiFT Code for 1 Skeleton Key for @PlayWonderlands that will expire Mar 27 at 11:59pm PT.



🗝 B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J https://t.co/JcmSDgILKP — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) March 26, 2022

To use this Skeleton Key, you’ll first have to go to the game’s “Social” menu and then head to the “SHiFT” tab. Enter B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J and you should see a confirmation that says you’ve been awarded a Skeleton Key. Now, head to your “Mail” tab and confirm that you want to receive the key. Once you’ve done all that, make your way to Brighthoof through normal story progression until you see the big chest in the center of town that’s marked on your map. It can only be opened with Skeleton Keys and will have some coveted loot within.

This code expires on March 27th, so you’ve only got another day to redeem it before it’s gone. While you’re there cashing your codes, be sure to get the one Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford tweeted out this week by entering JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH before March 31st.

While Skeleton Keys like this will probably be given out frequently enough throughout the first few weeks of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands being available, you may want to consider saving one or two and not using them all right away after redeeming them. The loot you get is matched to your level, so if you use too many keys at once, you’ll end up with more loot than you can actually make use of before leveling beyond its usefulness.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out with working servers now, and you can check out our review of the game right here.