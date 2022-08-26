TinyBuild Acquires Surgeon Simulator, I am Bread, and More

TinyBuild now owns Bossa Studios' IPs after striking a deal with the game creator this week, the pair announced on Friday. These include a number of different simulation games like Surgeon Simulator and other titles in that family of games. The purchase price for these IPs consisted of an upfront payment of $3 million, tinyBuild told GamesIndustry.biz, with tinyBuild also confirming the total acquisition of a different studio in the same announcement.

For those unfamiliar with the works of Bossa Studios, the company's best-selling games (on Steam at least) include different titles in the series that are now owned by tinyBuild like I Am Fish, Surgeon Simulator 2, and I Am Bread. The first of those, I Am Fish, is a game where players are themselves a fish and must move from one water source to the next one to stay alive on their journey to the ocean.

"I Am Fish is a charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank," a preview of this game reads. "Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to re-unite once again."

Henrique Olifiers, the co-founder of Bossa Studios, told GamesIndustry.biz that the company has been experimenting with PvE gameplay since early 2022 and has since been looking for ways to ensure its legacy was in good hands.

We're excited to announce that we have acquired @bossagames IP's which include popular games such as @surgeonsim, @IAmFishGame and @IAmBreadGame. In addition, we've also acquired Konfa Games studio! Welcome to the Orange Crew🔥https://t.co/IIcMWL3NIY — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) August 26, 2022

"This brought us to the question of how best to take care of our legacy, our existing games, and how to ensure they have a future of their own," Olifiers said. "Together with TinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do."

Hello Neighbor is probably one of the games people will most associate with tinyBuild. Other games include Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator as well as Graveyard Keeper and Cartel Tycoon which all exist in the simulator genre in various ways, so it seems like Bossa Studios' IPs will indeed be at a fitting home.