Titanfall 2 Is Going Free to Play on PC This Weekend

With Apex Legends Season 9 set to kick off next week, many players have decided to return to Titanfall 2 in the interim since the 2016 shooter is now more directly associated with the battle royale game. This movement has led to the PC player base on Steam for Titanfall 2 shooting up by well over 500% over the past week. And now, it seems as though the game is about to get even bigger thanks to a new move by Respawn Entertainment.

Announced by the studio today, Respawn said that it is going to make Titanfall 2 entirely free to play for this coming weekend. Although this will only be available on PC, specifically for the Steam platform, the initiative is one that Respawn hopes will make the beloved shooter even more accessible to a wider audience. This promotion will specifically start as of today and will last until Monday, May 3 at 10:00am PDT/1:00pm EDT.

We heard people want to play Titanfall 2 this weekend? So do we! Join us on Steam when we make TF2 temporarily free-to-play starting RIGHT NOW through May 3rd @ 10am PT. Get it here: https://t.co/rn4rUSF0RG Your journey begins here, Pilots. pic.twitter.com/SQ9eAIAWka — Respawn (@Respawn) April 30, 2021

It seems that the main reason Respawn opted to make Titanfall 2 free this weekend is because the game's community has actively been planning an even larger resurgence for the next few days. Although the shooter has already been seeing a major rebirth on its own, many fans are specifically trying to make this weekend a time when the game will reach even new heights. As such, making Titanfall 2 free over this period of time seemed to be the best way in which the studio could help.

Even though Titanfall 2 is only going to be free on PC in the coming days, it stands to reason that audiences on PlayStation and Xbox might see a rise in players as well. So if you haven't played the game in quite some time and are looking to rectify that, this should be a good time to come back.

Are you planning to revisit Titanfall 2 at any point this weekend? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.