Titanfall 3 Receives Good News For Hopeful Fans

✖

For those still crossing their fingers with the hope of one day seeing Titanfall 3 come about, some great news has recently emerged. In short, the decision to create this third installment in the popular first-person shooter series is something that developer Respawn Entertainment can opt to make on its own. And while the project will then need to be greenlit by EA, it doesn’t sound like the publisher would shoot down the idea by default.

In a new interview from IGN with Electronic Arts’ chief studios office Laura Miele, it was said that the decision to pursue the creation of Titanfall 3 is something that lies in the hands of Respawn Entertainment directly. Even though the studio is currently busy with its ongoing work on Apex Legends, Miele said that Respawn essentially has the autonomy to pursue which projects it believes will be best. “Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand," Miele explained. "That team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. I don’t believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers."

Miele went on to say that, of course, EA would have to formally greenlight any sort of game that Respawn would want to create in the future, but that doesn’t stop the publisher from trying to encourage its studios to pursue what it is interested in. “There is a lot of creative autonomy within Electronic Arts but there are certain values and principles we have as a company that we just couldn’t allow to be compromised,” Miele stated.

It’s hard to know what this all might mean for Titanfall 3 in the future, but this information coming to light is surely exciting to many who thought that a new entry in the series might never come about. That being said, it’s hard to know if Respawn would want to work on this game right now. With Apex Legends continuing to be such a success for the developer, it's hard to see the studio shifting away too many assets from its popular battle royale shooter. Then again, Titanfall 3 could be in development right this moment and we may just not know. It's all very difficult to hypothesize about.

Would you like to see Titanfall 3 in the future? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.