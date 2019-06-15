EA Still Has “No Plans” For Titanfall 3

At one point, Titanfall 3 seemed like a sure thing, and then Apex Legends happened, blew up, and a lot of Respawn’s resources were shifted to support the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, the rest of its resources are largely being dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars game coming to the aforementioned systems this year on November 15. Respawn is pretty busy at the moment, and thus it should come as no surprise that it and EA still have no plans for Titanfall 3.

The confirmation came during EA Play, where the pair once again confirmed that there’s no Titanfall 3 in development, and it sounds like this may not be changing anytime soon. Unfortunately, this was all the pair said about the game.

As you will know, back in April Respawn revealed that the series was being put on hold to make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and to support Apex Legends, and it looks like that hasn’t changed.

“Lastly, regarding other games in development at Respawn, it is important to understand that there are entirely separate development teams working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” said Respawn at the time. “Additionally, in order to fully support Apex Legends, we are pushing out plans for future Titanfall games. No resources from the Apex Legends team are being shifted to other titles in development here at the studio, nor are we pulling resources from the team working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

Of course, there’s a good chance we will see a return of Titanfall sometime in the future, but for now, it seems like the series is on ice and fans of it will have to settle for Apex Legends, which is set in the same universe as Titanfall and even uses the same guns.

