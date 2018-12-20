New ‘Titanfall’ Project In the Works, Respawn Now Hiring

Electronic Arts head Andrew Wilson was pretty straight forward about how many projects were currently in the works during a previous earnings call and it looks like we might have just figured out what one of those mysterious games is: a new Titanfall project.

Since we already knew that one of the titles was the upcoming Star Wars game, it makes sense that Titanfall would be the other – especially with Respawn actively recruiting. Though they have had a few job postings throughout the year for something Titanfall related, a recent unload of new positions has us thinking an announcement could be closer than we thought.

With the newly added Senior Technical Animator position, it’s clear that all of the other ‘Titanfall related‘ projects isn’t some DLC plan or major rework. For the amount of positions open, and the caliber that they offer, it’s clear that whatever is next has to be bigger than a simple update despite no clear ‘Titanfall 3′ title being given.

When Respawn Entertainment was acquired by EA late last year, there were a lot of concerns over what that meant for their current roster of games. Many even speculated that this could be another Visceral Games scenario with an abrupt shut-down. For those that were worried, Respawn’s Vnce Zampella has already done what he can to assuage fan worries that gamers have been expressing. He mentioned that they are still the company many love, and that they are simply looking forward to doing even better in the future:

“Ultimately, my message is we are still Respawn and we are going to make the same games we did before, and hopefully better,” Zampella told GamesBeat previously. “Anyone who is a fan of Respawn should trust us that what we are doing what we think is best for the future of Respawn and our games. We intend to deliver to our fans everything and more than we did in the past.”

When asked about the relation between this move and the sudden closing of Visceral, the direction turned to whether or not Zampella felt like he needed to worry about Respawn’s future. Rather than give some long-winded defense, he replied with a simple, yet definitive “nope.”

Are you excited to potentially see another Titanfall?