Titanfall 3 Potentially Teased by Respawn

Titanfall 3 has potentially been teased by developer Respawn Entertainment. Within the past day, the studio that has previously worked on the Titanfall series, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order indicated that it is very much not finished with working on the Titanfall IP. And while no such formal announcement of Titanfall 3 has come about just yet, it sounds like the much-requested game could end up appearing one day.

In a new statement that revealed that the original Titanfall was being delisted from digital storefronts, Respawn stressed that it is still very much committed to the franchise in the future. “Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future,” Respawn’s statement read, implying that there is still much more left for Titanfall down the road. “This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experience we will continue to create here at Respawn.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, while Titanfall 3 was nowhere to be mentioned in this message by name, the implication is definitely there that Respawn might one day create a new installment in the series. That being said, if Apex Legends has shown us anything in recent years, it’s that this IP is one that the studio might opt to do some very different things with. While the advent of Titanfall 3 might make the most sense when it comes to a new installment in the franchise, Respawn could always opt to shake things up in a different way.

At this point in time, Titanfall 2 remains the main way in which Respawn will look to keep the core Titanfall experience alive. That being said, the game is over five years old at this point in time, which means that if work on a third installment is planned, perhaps it could already be ongoing.

Are you still holding out hope that Titanfall 3 will one day end up being released? And if this does happen, when do you think the title will see the light of day? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.