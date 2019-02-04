‘Titanfall’ Dev Announces ‘Apex Legends’ Livestream Happening Tomorrow, Social Media Reactions Run Wild

UPDATE: It appears that Respawn’s Vince Zampella has posted an update, indicating everything will be unveiled around noon PDT, with something “cool” coming in the AM. You can see his tweet below.

I want to clarify, 8am pst starts the @PlayApex teaser stream. It’s super cool, but it leads up to the full reveal of everything at noon. So you probably don’t have to call in sick, just fake food poisoning at lunch and go home early.//t.co/LsOnVwY35B — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: There have been rumors circling all weekend about a Titanfall-themed Battle Royale game making its debut on Monday- and now it’s looking like it’s official. Not only that, but social media is reacting accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella took to Twitter tonight to confirm the news, with all the information about the forthcoming Apex Legends set to be revealed tomorrow morning at 8 AM PDT on the official Respawn Twitch channel. You can see that tweet below.

Looks like everything is unlocked now? Fun. So, if you like Respawn, our games or even me, you should tune in tomorrow. Our stream starts at 8am pt and we’ll tell you everything about Apex Legends. Everything. //t.co/P0Svi1h5VS — Vince Zampella (@VinceZampella) February 4, 2019

Of course, we’ve been seeing hints from other folks on social media about the reveal of the game, including The Game Awards’ own Geoff Keighley:

APEX LEGENDS incoming: Tomorrow after the #Superbowl the team at @Respawn will be revealing its new battle royale game. pic.twitter.com/Ro9qq8xCz1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 3, 2019

Even Dr. Disrespect, superstar streamer, got in on the act. Sort of.

So insanely excited for the new Battle Royale game by @Respawn. I can show you this Monday! I’m already better than @Shroud and @DrDisrespect…maybe #ApexPartner pic.twitter.com/cnPFppxOBG — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 3, 2019

And now there’s an official Twitter channel for the game as well, which should fill up with information as soon as it becomes available.

While some folks are still a bit mixed wondering how Battle Royale will work without Titans in the world, there are still some excited to see what Respawn has planned:

Can’t wait to see what you at Respawn have in store for us! 🤘 — Respawn Roundup (@RespawnRoundup) February 4, 2019

Vince amazing stuff! Let the grind begin! 😊🤗 Super excited! @Respawn we love you! Pilots pack your bags for new journey! 😍 — PakasG (@PakasG) February 4, 2019

YES YES YES — h o l l o w 🦁 (@HollowPoiint) February 4, 2019

looking forward to it. I’ve been wanting a BR game that’s bridges the gap between too serious (PUBG) and too kiddish (Fortnite). Fingers crossed yours does that. Hoping we can wall run too. That’s all I want, really. — ɔэsoɟuı (@ImperialWeapon) February 4, 2019

We’ll be posting all the news from the official reveal when it drops tomorrow, so be sure to check back to see what’s happening with Apex Legends!

And, who knows, we might just get that third Titanfall game later this year as well. Fingers crossed.

Are you excited to see what Apex Legends is all about? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!