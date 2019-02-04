Gaming

‘Titanfall’ Dev Announces ‘Apex Legends’ Livestream Happening Tomorrow, Social Media Reactions Run Wild

UPDATE: It appears that Respawn’s Vince Zampella has posted an update, indicating everything will […]

UPDATE: It appears that Respawn’s Vince Zampella has posted an update, indicating everything will be unveiled around noon PDT, with something “cool” coming in the AM. You can see his tweet below.

ORIGINAL STORY: There have been rumors circling all weekend about a Titanfall-themed Battle Royale game making its debut on Monday- and now it’s looking like it’s official. Not only that, but social media is reacting accordingly.

Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella took to Twitter tonight to confirm the news, with all the information about the forthcoming Apex Legends set to be revealed tomorrow morning at 8 AM PDT on the official Respawn Twitch channel. You can see that tweet below.

Of course, we’ve been seeing hints from other folks on social media about the reveal of the game, including The Game Awards’ own Geoff Keighley:

Even Dr. Disrespect, superstar streamer, got in on the act. Sort of.

And now there’s an official Twitter channel for the game as well, which should fill up with information as soon as it becomes available.

While some folks are still a bit mixed wondering how Battle Royale will work without Titans in the world, there are still some excited to see what Respawn has planned:

We’ll be posting all the news from the official reveal when it drops tomorrow, so be sure to check back to see what’s happening with Apex Legends!

And, who knows, we might just get that third Titanfall game later this year as well. Fingers crossed.

Are you excited to see what Apex Legends is all about? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

