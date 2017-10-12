Titanfall Developers Announce Plans For An Upcoming VR Game

The team behind TitanFall has officially announced their new partnership with Oculus to create a VR game that should be ready to drop in 2019. Though there is no confirmation as to what the title will be, we do know that it won’t be a TitanFall or Star Wars VR title like many have speculated.

Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella recently made the announcement in a video at the Oculus Connect event to show off their new project in the works – well, they showed off that something was in the works; the details are still very much hidden. With the growing world of virtual reality, it’s not that surprising that the company whose claim to fame is futuristic settings would want to delve into this new feat.

In Respawn’s “A Letter From Peter” segment, they dive right in with the headline “I’m just gonna cut to the chase; we’re making a super secret game with Oculus.”

Here is what Director Peter Hirschmann had to say:

“While the game remains secret (spoiler: it’s not Titanfall or Star Wars™), our relationship with Oculus is now out in the open. We couldn’t be happier to have such a great partner, and to be building our game on such an amazing platform as the Rift.

There are so many cool parts to making a game in VR, but perhaps the most intense one is emotion. While you know you’re wearing a headset, your brain processes VR on an emotional level. Though you’re in a simulation, you feel like you’re there. It’s all kinds of awesome.

So as a developer, game assets you’ve seen a hundred times on a monitor suddenly become real when you put the headset on. The sense of scale, the sense of presence, there’s nothing else like it. It’s the difference between using your mouse to rotate an object in an editor and walking around it in real life. It is a true privilege to build a game in this kind of immersive world.

We need to go dark again, but we can't wait to tell you more about our game."

We need to go dark again, but we can’t wait to tell you more about our game.”

With VR becoming more and more accessible to the general market, it will be interesting to see what this up and coming company has in store. They’ve already partnered up with huge names such as Marvel, Warner Bros, and Bethesda – to see what else they’ve got up their sleeve will be very interesting.