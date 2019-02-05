Respawn Clarifies That EA Had “No Hand” In ‘Apex Legends’ Development

Though the free-to-play battle royale experience set in the realm of Titanfall, Apex Legends, only recently launched, it’s already hit over 1 million unique players! With so many interested in the “new kid on the block” in terms of PvP, the team over at Respawn did address a few concerns on how publisher EA may have influenced the title. Apparently, they had “no hand” in it whatsoever.

Respawn’s Drew McCoy recently sat down with the folks over at Game Informer to talk about how EA’s acquisition of the studio impacted development. “Not to be throwing EA under the bus, but this wasn’t the game they were expecting. I had to go to executives and show it to them and explain it and … not convince but more ‘Hey, trust us! This is the thing you want out of us.’

“As a corporation, they can only quantify based on past data and they’ve never done anything like this before. There’s a giant rainbow question mark over revenue projections for this game. They’re like ‘We don’t know! We can’t predict.’ This is a game we had to say ‘This is what we want to do. Help us get there.’ They had no hand in development or anything about this game.”

When EA first announced that the publisher absorbed the Titanfall studio, a lot of fans were worried what that could mean for their in-the-works projects. Now that we know one of those games was in fact Apex Legends and the overall reaction to that has been immensely positive, it’s a good sign for what the future holds and how Respawn and EA will continue to work together.

As for the latest free-to-play game itself, Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

