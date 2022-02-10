Master Splinter is officially joining the playable roster of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games announced today. In addition to the reveal of Splinter being added to the upcoming arcade-style brawler, it was also announced that the video game has been confirmed to release for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in addition to the PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.

“Master Splinter’s calm, thoughtful nature makes him more collected than most of his green pupils, but his mastery of ninja arts ensures that he’s a formidable powerhouse,” the official announcement of Master Splinter being added reads in part. “He dishes out particularly powerful attacks with his trusty staff and wide-reaching special ninja moves, bashing through groups of enemies as efficiently as the Turtles chowing down on a pizza.”

You can check out the new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, featuring Master Splinter, for yourself embedded below:

“With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations,” an official description of the video game reads. “From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!”

As noted above, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is set to release for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 this year. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise right here.

