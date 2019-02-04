Toastmade Is Ready To Cover Your Favorite Game Consoles In Quality Wood

There are a number of companies out there that specialize in making custom covers for consoles, including favorites such as DecalGirl. But how many actually make theirs out of…wood?

That’s the mission of Toastmade, a company that specializes in making special wood grain style covers that stick right onto your console. The company’s site is here; and as you can see, they make a number of covers for various devices, including mobile and laptop.

But it’s the game console ones that are most curious. Not only can you choose from four different shades of wood- but you can also get them customized, and for not that much in cost.

Known as “Toast Covers,” the company’s products are “an elegant and environmentally responsible way to protect and personalize your tech devices. They are warm and natural. They are unique and inspirational. And they are dead sexy,” they explain. “Made with sustainably harvested real wood veneer and top-grain American leather, Toast covers deliver grip, gorgeousness and moderate protection while retaining a sleek and slim profile.”

But don’t expect fully made cases, they do things a little different. “Toast covers are NOT plastic snap-on cases, vinyl decals, or rubber bumpers. They are semi-permanent covers which adhere to your device using high-quality 3M adhesives. There is no plastic involved,” the company noted.

Toastmade offers a number of skins for each console, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. They vary in price, depending on whether you want them customized or not; and they’re available in different shades, including walnut, ash, ebony and, in some cases, even bamboo!

The sticker set covers the entire system as well, with fully detailed instructions on how you can apply them. And if you want to see the proof of this, check out the set that I recently ordered, which fits the Nintendo Switch like a glove.

(And, yes, I’m aware that Battletoads is a Microsoft property. But a fan can be a fan, can’t they?)

If you’re curious about what Toastmade has to offer, check out the website here. They’ve got some good stuff with top-level quality; and even if wood may not be your first choice of design, it goes a long way.

What do you think about Toastmade's wood stain designs?