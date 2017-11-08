ToeJam And Earl: Back In The Groove Shuffles To 2018 Release

We’ve been excited to see the return of the classic hip-hop alien duo ToeJam and Earl for some time, and have been keeping tabs on Adult Swim Games’ ToeJam and Earl: Back In the Groove since it’s been formally announced. However, it appears that we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to get down with this groovy duo.

The publisher has confirmed in a new trailer that Back In the Groove will no longer be released in 2017, and will instead come out next year. A specific reason wasn’t really given by Adult Swim Games, but more details were revealed on the game’s official KickStarter page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Greg Johnson, who serves as the co-creator of the ToeJam and Earl franchise, wrote, “Greg here with a quickie update to keep you all posted. First, my apologies – I know it’s been a while since we’ve given an update to all you backers. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. I know you want to know, ‘When do we get the game!?’

“We tried super hard to get ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove out in 2017. Game development is an inexact science and it’s our priority to deliver the best, most solid game we can. To get the game across the finish line we need to push into 2018, but rest assured we are working our butts off and you guys are going to get an awesome game.

“Thanks for the continued support and keeping the faith! We’re working so hard over here and will have additional updates over the coming weeks and months.”

While the delay is a bit of a disappointment, it’s good to hear that Humanature Studios is working hard to make it the best game it can be. Plus, who knows, it could be adding even more great grooves to the soundtrack for us to jam out to.

We’ll keep you informed once the team comes up with a more formal release date. In the meantime, enjoy the goofy trailer above, and prepare for awesomeness when ToeJam and Earl: Back In the Groove arrives for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC next year.